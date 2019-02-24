Morgan Stanley (MS) Shareholder Lincluden Management LTD Has Decreased Its Stake by $4.46 Million; City Holding Company Has Cut Its Holding in General Elec Co Com (GE) by $457,721

City Holding Company decreased its stake in General Elec Co Com (GE) by 57.55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Holding Company sold 41,611 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,688 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $346,000, down from 72,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Holding Company who had been investing in General Elec Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $10.17. About 50.74M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 60.87% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – GE sells transportation unit for $11 bln; 23/04/2018 – CN RAIL BOSS EYES MORE TRACK, FREIGHT CARS, GE LOCOMOTIVES; 08/03/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC: GE INSTALLS 1ST OFFSHORE WIND TURBINE AT MERK; 22/05/2018 – GE Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 20/04/2018 – BAKER HUGHES CEO ON EXPECTED SEPARATION FROM GE – “THERE IS NOTHING ANTICIPATED FROM GE AT THIS STAGE” – CONF CALL; 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine failure forces Southwest emergency landing in Philadelphia; 12/03/2018 – General Electric axes top-executive bonuses for first time; 06/03/2018 – 5 Companies Reshaping The Oil Industry; 16/03/2018 – For first time ever, top GE execs earn no cash bonuses

Lincluden Management Ltd decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 66.16% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd sold 96,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,557 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.31M, down from 146,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $41.79. About 10.13M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 22.23% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.23% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 22/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY CEO GORMAN ENDS REMARKS AT D.C. INDUSTRY EVENT; 08/03/2018 – SPARK ENERGY HIRES MORGAN STANLEY TO STUDY STRATEGIC OPTIONS; 18/04/2018 – Gorman Tempers Euphoria After Morgan Stanley’s Record Quarter; 17/04/2018 – Tripp Lite Appoints Bryn Morgan as Vice President of International Business; 09/05/2018 – Soccer-Leicester eager to spoil Wenger’s farewell, says Morgan; 30/05/2018 – GORMAN: REASONABLE ACTIVITY IN MARKETS FOR MORGAN STANLEY; 07/03/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY CEO GORMAN SPEAKS IN CNBC INTERVIEW; 13/03/2018 – EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG EVKn.DE : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 38 EUROS FROM 37 EUROS; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 17/04/2018 – VizExplorer Announces Strategic Investment by Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital; 04/05/2018 – ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIR.NS : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 585 RUPEES FROM 540 RUPEES; RATING OVERWEIGHT

City Holding Company, which manages about $348.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machscom (NYSE:IBM) by 3,036 shares to 29,360 shares, valued at $4.44M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microchip Technology Inc Com (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 4,980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,414 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Us Aer Def Etf (ITA).

Since November 1, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $2.78 million activity. CULP H LAWRENCE JR had bought 225,000 shares worth $2.19M on Thursday, November 1. DSOUZA FRANCISCO had bought 60,000 shares worth $499,200.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Honeywell-Pratt & Whitney JV files protest of GE’s Army helicopter contract – Seeking Alpha” on February 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Cramer: Facebook And GE Benefited From A Low Bar (NYSE:GE)(NASDAQ:FB) – Benzinga” published on February 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GE +7.4% after sales beat, DOJ settlement – Seeking Alpha” on January 31, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: ATVI, GE, UAA, ROKU, SHOP – Investorplace.com” published on February 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “GE’s Latest Move Just Made Its Stock More Appealing – The Motley Fool” with publication date: February 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.59 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 83 investors sold GE shares while 743 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 4.54 billion shares or 0.56% more from 4.51 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Willingdon Wealth invested in 0.58% or 187,034 shares. First Fiduciary Inv Counsel Inc invested 1.69% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Northern Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 37,622 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Pinnacle Prtn holds 0.15% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 163,066 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited holds 124,597 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Ancora Advisors Ltd has 0.04% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 100,913 shares. Comml Bank Of Hawaii reported 193,697 shares. Moreover, Contravisory has 0.01% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 3,000 shares. Private Advisor Gp Lc invested 0.15% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). First Midwest Commercial Bank Tru Division stated it has 76,038 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Jefferies Grp Ltd Llc holds 153,073 shares. Northpointe Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.43% or 261,399 shares. Evermay Wealth Management Llc has invested 0.16% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Gould Asset Lc Ca invested 0.05% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Signature Financial Mngmt invested 0.16% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 45 investors sold MS shares while 302 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 262 raised stakes. 1.43 billion shares or 0.80% less from 1.44 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Co has 0.21% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 289,951 shares. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs holds 0.17% or 78,254 shares in its portfolio. 67,839 were reported by Putnam Fl Mgmt Communication. Moreover, Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability has 0.21% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Davidson Advsrs holds 163,242 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. American Assets Inv Ltd reported 56,500 shares. Excalibur Corporation owns 5,722 shares. Mai Cap Mgmt accumulated 13,654 shares. Lpl Ltd Llc accumulated 216,934 shares. New York-based Qs Ltd has invested 0.01% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Park Natl Oh holds 0.02% or 6,066 shares. First Citizens Bancorporation & Co reported 41,027 shares. Fort Washington Invest Inc Oh has invested 0.29% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Cleararc Cap reported 34,275 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Cambridge Investment Rech Advisors holds 0.03% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) or 69,247 shares.

More recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX), Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) – Norfolk Southern’s Earnings Looked Strong On The Surface, But They Had Plenty Of Critics – Benzinga” on January 25, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Morgan Stanley’s biggest deal since financial crisis – Seeking Alpha” on February 11, 2019. Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Earnings, Volatility, Brexit Are Key Topics Heading Into February – Benzinga” with publication date: January 31, 2019 was also an interesting one.