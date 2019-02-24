My Size Inc. (MYSZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

This is a contrast between My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) and Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio My Size Inc. N/A 0.00 7.28M -0.28 0.00 Stamps.com Inc. 549.17M 2.76 166.18M 9.55 18.10

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of My Size Inc. and Stamps.com Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) and Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets My Size Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Stamps.com Inc. 30.26% 28.8% 21.8%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

My Size Inc. and Stamps.com Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 96.4%. Competitively, 3.7% are Stamps.com Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) My Size Inc. -10.6% -16.98% 10.02% -16.61% 16.22% 43.51% Stamps.com Inc. 0.79% -1.54% -28.25% -35.27% 1.3% -8.08%

For the past year My Size Inc. has 43.51% stronger performance while Stamps.com Inc. has -8.08% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Stamps.com Inc. beats My Size Inc.

My Size, Inc., a technology company, engages in the development of applications primarily for apparel business in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application, which enables consumers to create a secure online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; and TrueSize, a mobile application that enables retailers to enhance the online shopping experience of their customers by matching their true measurements with the retailerÂ’s offerings, as well as SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measurer. The company was formerly known as Knowledgetree Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to My Size, Inc. in January 2014. My Size, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Airport City, Israel.

Stamps.com Inc. provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others. The companyÂ’s USPS mailing and shipping solutions enable users to print electronic postage directly onto envelopes, plain paper, or labels using personal computer, printer, and Internet connection. It also provides multi carrier shipping solutions under the ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands; mailing and shipping integration solutions comprising electronic postage for transactions to partners who manage the front-end process; branded insurance to insure mails or packages; and international postage solutions. In addition, the company offers customized postage solutions under the PhotoStamps and PictureItPostage brand names, which allow consumers to turn digital photos, designs, or images into USPS-approved postage; and sells NetStamps labels, DYMO Stamp labels, shipping labels, other mailing labels, dedicated postage printers, scales, and other mailing and shipping-focused office supplies through its mailing and shipping supplies stores. It serves individuals, small businesses, home offices, medium-size businesses, large enterprises, e-commerce merchants, and warehouse shippers. The company was formerly known as StampMaster, Inc. and changed its name to Stamps.com Inc. in December 1998. Stamps.com Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.