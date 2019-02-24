MyToken (MT*) plunges -0.72% on February 23-24

MyToken (MT*) had a bad 24 hours as the crypto declined $-4.63007999999994E-05 or -0.72% trading at $0.00636636. According to Global Crypto Experts, MyToken (MT*) eyes $0.007002996 target on the road to $0.00975788065227347. MT* last traded at BitMart exchange. It had high of $0.006415968 and low of $0.001372488 for February 23-24. The open was $0.0064126608.

MyToken (MT*) is up 1,269.70% in the last 30 days from $0.0004648 per coin. Its up 300.90% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.001588 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago MT* traded at $0.008921. MyToken maximum coins available are 4.00 billion. MT* uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 11/03/2018.

Founded in August 2017, MyToken is an Ethereum-based dApp providing aggregate crypto market information across exchanges. MyToken’s team intends to build a healthy cryptocurrency investing platform and provide investors with the objective data, information, and tools which will help them gain an in-depth understanding of the blockchain industry and projects. MT is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the MyToken application.