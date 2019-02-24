Narwhal Capital Management Has Cut Its Position in Philip Morris Intl (PM) by $335,907; Gabelli Hlthcare & Wellness (GRX) Stock Price Declined While Advisory Alpha Trimmed Its Position by $373,340

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 14.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management sold 4,147 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.45% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 25,267 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.06M, down from 29,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $87.15. About 4.32 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 21.07% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Philip Morris International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PM); 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Volumes Drop — Earnings Review; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris CEO Says IQos Needs Cultural, Rural Spin for Japan; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris has applied to introduce IQOS in the U.S. and is awaiting a decision from the Food and Drug Administration; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Middle East & Africa Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 6.5%; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and F; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – IT IS PROPOSED THAT 14 NOMINEES FOR DIRECTOR ARE ELECTED AT ANNUAL MEETING, INCLUDING A NEW NOMINEE; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Eastern Europe Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 8.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Marlboro Cigarette Shipments 57.97B; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Intl Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products

Advisory Alpha Llc decreased its stake in Gabelli Hlthcare & Wellness (GRX) by 19.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Alpha Llc sold 37,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 155,437 shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.57M, down from 192,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Alpha Llc who had been investing in Gabelli Hlthcare & Wellness for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.42. About 59,073 shares traded or 22.42% up from the average. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) has risen 1.51% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.51% the S&P500.

Narwhal Capital Management, which manages about $490.63 million and $453.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 16,930 shares to 19,630 shares, valued at $2.27M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 12,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,875 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Since November 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $5.17 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 60 investors sold PM shares while 516 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 0.45% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Horrell Cap Mgmt reported 30 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Heritage Wealth holds 1.11% or 69,792 shares in its portfolio. 2,942 are owned by Spectrum Mgmt Group Inc Incorporated Inc. Stone Ridge Asset Llc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Macroview Inv Mgmt Lc accumulated 503 shares. Narwhal Cap Management reported 0.45% stake. Argent Tru reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Reaves W H & Com has 0.03% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Moreover, Schroder Grp has 0.83% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Yhb Invest Advisors owns 3,692 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Highbridge Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 9,705 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bluecrest Management owns 6,063 shares. Howe & Rusling Inc has 0.3% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Paw Corporation has invested 0.69% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). The Oregon-based Northside Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.46% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.58, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 5 investors sold GRX shares while 9 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 5.53 million shares or 8.35% less from 6.03 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Karpus Mgmt, New York-based fund reported 997,120 shares. West Chester Advisors, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 14,250 shares. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 613,466 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 225 shares. Oxbow Advisors Ltd Co has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX). Raymond James And Assocs reported 262,645 shares. Asset Management Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 12,934 shares. City Hldg holds 0% or 151 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Co invested in 14,641 shares or 0% of the stock. Bancorp Of America Corp De has invested 0% in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX). The Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Intl Group Llp has invested 0% in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX). 205,778 are held by Royal Bank Of Canada. First Allied Advisory Incorporated holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) for 75,662 shares. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al invested 0.03% in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX). Geode Mngmt Lc accumulated 0% or 92,075 shares.