National Presto Industries Inc. (NPK)’s Financial Results Comparing With TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

We will be comparing the differences between National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK) and TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Presto Industries Inc. 353.31M 2.46 44.07M 6.30 19.26 TransDigm Group Incorporated 3.96B 5.84 821.26M 13.65 25.33

Table 1 demonstrates National Presto Industries Inc. and TransDigm Group Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. TransDigm Group Incorporated is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than National Presto Industries Inc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. National Presto Industries Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than TransDigm Group Incorporated, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides National Presto Industries Inc. and TransDigm Group Incorporated’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Presto Industries Inc. 12.47% 12.8% 11.3% TransDigm Group Incorporated 20.74% -40.9% 8.1%

Volatility and Risk

National Presto Industries Inc. has a 0.35 beta, while its volatility is 65.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. TransDigm Group Incorporated’s 0.91 beta is the reason why it is 9.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of National Presto Industries Inc. are 6.6 and 4.7. Competitively, TransDigm Group Incorporated has 4.1 and 3.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. National Presto Industries Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TransDigm Group Incorporated.

Dividends

National Presto Industries Inc. shareholders receive an annual dividend of $1 per share which is subject to 0.83% dividend yield. No dividend is paid out for TransDigm Group Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for National Presto Industries Inc. and TransDigm Group Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National Presto Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 TransDigm Group Incorporated 0 1 3 2.75

On the other hand, TransDigm Group Incorporated’s potential upside is 7.12% and its consensus price target is $468.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 67.2% of National Presto Industries Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 39.86% of TransDigm Group Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of National Presto Industries Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.2% are TransDigm Group Incorporated’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Presto Industries Inc. -5.6% -7.56% -6.81% -5.94% 23.84% 28.26% TransDigm Group Incorporated -4.39% -4.08% -2.75% 1.11% 25.67% 25.92%

For the past year National Presto Industries Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than TransDigm Group Incorporated.

Summary

TransDigm Group Incorporated beats National Presto Industries Inc. on 11 of the 15 factors.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States. The companyÂ’s Power & Control segment provides mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems. This segment serves engine and power system and subsystem suppliers, airlines, third party maintenance suppliers, military buying agencies, and repair depots. Its Airframe segment offers engineered latching and locking devices, rods and locking devices, engineered connectors and elastomers, cockpit security components and systems, aircraft audio systems, lavatory components, seat belts and safety restraints, engineered interior surfaces and related components, lighting and control technology, military personnel parachutes, and cargo delivery systems. This segment serves airframe manufacturers, cabin system and subsystem suppliers, airlines, third party maintenance suppliers, military buying agencies, and repair depots. The companyÂ’s Non-aviation segment provides seat belts and safety restraints for ground transportation applications; mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls for space applications; and refueling systems for heavy equipment. It serves off-road vehicle and subsystem, child restraint system, and satellite and space system suppliers; and manufacturers of heavy equipment. The company also offers aerospace pneumatic and hydraulic components and subsystems for commercial transport, regional, business jet, and military applications; extruded plastic interior parts for use in the commercial aerospace industry; faucets and related products for use on commercial transports and regional jets; and unit load devices. TransDigm Group Incorporated was founded in 1993 and is based in Cleveland, Ohio.