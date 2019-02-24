Nbt Bank N A Decreased Holding in Caterpillar (CAT) as Market Value Declined; As Donaldson (DCI) Valuation Declined, Fairpointe Capital Trimmed Its Holding by $11.58 Million

Nbt Bank N A decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 10.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbt Bank N A sold 2,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,518 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.74M, down from 27,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbt Bank N A who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $138.68. About 3.49M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 13.65% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR NAMES ANDREW BONFIELD CFO; 16/03/2018 – Caterpillar says to close facilities, could affect 880 positions; 23/05/2018 – Caterpillar Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER TO RETIRE; 02/05/2018 – Caterpillar Helps Customers Build a Better World; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR LATIN AMERICAN MINING SALES SURGE 179% FEB-APRIL; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR 1Q REV. $12.9B, EST. $12.04B; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS APRIL MACHINE SALES WORLD UP 28%; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar Names New Chief Financial Officer; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.75-$8.75

Fairpointe Capital Llc decreased its stake in Donaldson Inc (DCI) by 16.97% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc sold 199,629 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 976,448 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $56.89 million, down from 1.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Donaldson Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $52.17. About 410,128 shares traded. Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) has declined 1.70% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.70% the S&P500. Some Historical DCI News: 31/05/2018 – Donaldson Co Expects Full-Year 2018 Operating Margin 13.8%-14.2%; 06/03/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC – SEES FISCAL 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $90 MLN TO $100 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Co Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of $90M-$100M; 31/05/2018 – Donaldson Co 3Q EPS 53c; 03/05/2018 – Donaldson Co Doubles the Size of Its Belgium Distribution Facility; 06/03/2018 – DONALDSON SEES YR OPER MARGIN 13.8%-14.2%; 23/05/2018 – Donaldson Co Raises Dividend to 19c Vs. 18c; 23/05/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC DCI.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.19/SHR; 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Co: FY18 Sales of Engine Products Expected to Increase 17%-19% Vs. Previous Forecast of 13%-17%; 30/05/2018 – On Tennis: French Open Flashback: Jared Donaldson Reprises Michael Chang’s Underhand Serve

Fairpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $7.00B and $3.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) by 5,675 shares to 241,244 shares, valued at $34.98 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Copa Holdings (NYSE:CPA) by 136,813 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.06 million shares, and has risen its stake in Meredith Corp (NYSE:MDP).

Since September 12, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $1.01 million activity. OBERTON WILLARD D also sold $818,640 worth of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) on Wednesday, September 12.

Analysts await Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) to report earnings on March, 5. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. DCI’s profit will be $65.22 million for 25.57 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by Donaldson Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.93% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 15 investors sold DCI shares while 97 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 101.09 million shares or 0.05% less from 101.13 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 28,289 shares. Liberty Mutual Gru Asset Inc invested in 25,862 shares. Birch Hill Advisors Ltd Com has invested 3.44% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Art Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 33,000 shares. Cap Guardian Tru Company reported 414 shares. United Automobile Association accumulated 20,008 shares. Cooke Bieler Lp reported 0.49% stake. Bokf Na has 0.01% invested in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Gamble Jones Investment Counsel holds 0.02% or 4,075 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Sabal Tru Co has 0.03% invested in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Gsa Cap Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.05% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Gould Asset Management Limited Liability Company Ca reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Moreover, Bailard has 0.01% invested in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) for 3,700 shares. Td Asset invested 0% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Cambridge Investment Research Inc accumulated 0.01% or 21,250 shares.

