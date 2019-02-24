NCR Corporation (NCR)’s Financial Results Comparing With CGI Group Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) and CGI Group Inc. (NYSE:GIB) compete with each other in the Information Technology Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NCR Corporation 6.41B 0.54 85.00M 0.20 125.67 CGI Group Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 2.96 21.25

In table 1 we can see NCR Corporation and CGI Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Business that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. NCR Corporation’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than CGI Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides NCR Corporation and CGI Group Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NCR Corporation -1.33% -24.9% -1.8% CGI Group Inc. 0.00% 17% 9.4%

Volatility & Risk

NCR Corporation has a 1.77 beta, while its volatility is 77.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. CGI Group Inc.’s 0.62 beta is the reason why it is 38.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

NCR Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, CGI Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. NCR Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CGI Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for NCR Corporation and CGI Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NCR Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 CGI Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

NCR Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 20.86% and an $35 average target price. On the other hand, CGI Group Inc.’s potential upside is 41.28% and its average target price is $95. Based on the results shown earlier, CGI Group Inc. is looking more favorable than NCR Corporation, analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both NCR Corporation and CGI Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.8% and 70% respectively. About 0.5% of NCR Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 12.4% of CGI Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NCR Corporation -8.84% -9.59% -10.55% -20.34% -19.76% -25.68% CGI Group Inc. -1.63% 1% -3.09% 1.13% 18.27% 15.55%

For the past year NCR Corporation has -25.68% weaker performance while CGI Group Inc. has 15.55% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 13 factors CGI Group Inc. beats NCR Corporation.

NCR Corporation provides omni-channel technology solutions that enable businesses connect, interact, and transact with their customers worldwide. The companyÂ’s Software segment offers industry-based software applications and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing digital banking applications, as well as cash management and video banking software for the financial services industry. It also provides electronic and mobile payment solutions, sector-specific point of sale (POS) software applications, and back-office inventory, and store and restaurant management applications for the retail and hospitality industries; and software support and maintenance, and consulting and implementation services for its software solutions. Its Services segment provides assessment and preparation, staging, installation, implementation, and maintenance and support; and systems management and managed services for its hardware solutions. It also provides installation, maintenance, and managed services for third party networking products and computer hardware in the telecommunications and technology sectors. The companyÂ’s Hardware segment offers multi-function ATMs, interactive teller machines, thin-client ATMs, cash dispensers, cash recycling ATMs, and hardware for check and image processing; financial services hardware; and POS terminals, self-checkout kiosks, order and payment kiosks, bar code scanners, printers, and peripherals to retailers, restaurants, food service companies, and entertainment and sports venues. This segment also provides self-check in/out kiosk solutions for airlines, hotels, and casinos; and wayfinding solutions, digital signage, bill payment kiosks, and gift registries, as well as resells third party networking products. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

CGI Group Inc. provides information technology and business process services in Canada and internationally. It offers agile, business transformation, change management, CIO advisory, cybersecurity, data analytics, digital enterprise, project management, and industry-specific business consulting services; application development and maintenance, portfolio management, quality assurance and testing, modernization, and migration services; business-to-business and customer operations support, purchase management, revenue management, and supplier payment services; and data center facilities and management, technical service desk, printing and document management, remote infrastructure, transformation, storage as a service, data vaulting, disaster recovery and archiving as a service, bottomless edge-to-core storage, and file sync and share as a service, as well as infrastructure solutions and consulting services. The company also provides IT outsourcing services; and data analytics, enterprise application integration, enterprise architecture and content management, enterprise resource planning (ERP), and geospatial solutions. In addition, it offers Asset & Resource Management, a solution suite for the utilities industry; Atlas360, a customer relationship management and business process solution; Collections360, a collections and debt management solution; Trade360, a trade solution; CommunityCare360; FlexProperty, an ERP solution for property management; Payments360; mobile workforce and outage management solutions, such as PragmaCAD and PragmaLINE; Ratabase, a solution for insurance companies; Sm@rtering, a meter infrastructure management solution; and Unify360. The company serves communication, financial service, health, manufacturing, oil and gas, post and logistic, retail and consumer service, transportation, and utility industries, as well as government. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.