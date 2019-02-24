Nemaura Medical Inc. (NMRD) and Viveve Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) and Viveve Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nemaura Medical Inc. N/A 0.00 3.38M -0.03 0.00 Viveve Medical Inc. 19.15M 2.44 46.71M -1.77 0.00

In table 1 we can see Nemaura Medical Inc. and Viveve Medical Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Nemaura Medical Inc. and Viveve Medical Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nemaura Medical Inc. 0.00% -84.9% -50.8% Viveve Medical Inc. -243.92% -838.2% -105%

Liquidity

Nemaura Medical Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.6 and a Quick Ratio of 3.6. Competitively, Viveve Medical Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.7 and has 3.2 Quick Ratio. Viveve Medical Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Nemaura Medical Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.03% of Nemaura Medical Inc. shares and 66.4% of Viveve Medical Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 71.2% of Nemaura Medical Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Viveve Medical Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nemaura Medical Inc. -14.21% -13.3% -28.82% -41.58% -67.4% -68.04% Viveve Medical Inc. -34.39% -58.74% -55.17% -50% -72.77% -72.94%

For the past year Nemaura Medical Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Viveve Medical Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Nemaura Medical Inc. beats Viveve Medical Inc.

Nemaura Medical Inc., through its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes specialty medical devices. It provides sugarBEAT device, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as for screening pre-diabetic patients. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Loughborough, the United Kingdom.

Viveve Medical, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal laxity. The company offers Geneveve, a non-invasive solution that includes the Viveve System, a radio frequency generator; a reusable hand piece and single-use treatment tip; and other consumable accessories. It markets its products through sales employees and distributors in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. Viveve Medical, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.