NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO) Reaches $18.98 52-Week High; Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Has Cut Caci Intl (CACI) Position

The stock of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) hit a new 52-week high and has $20.50 target or 8.00% above today’s $18.98 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $1.79 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Feb, 24 by Barchart.com. If the $20.50 price target is reached, the company will be worth $143.44 million more. The stock increased 2.59% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $18.98. About 902,926 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 52.35% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.35% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC NEO.O SAYS SHARON VIRAG APPOINTED CFO; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Sees 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c; 16/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – VIRAG WILL SUCCEED GEORGE CARDOZA; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Rev $260M-$272M; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 20/03/2018 NeoGenomics Announces Executive Appointments; 14/05/2018 – Next Century Growth Investors Exits Position in NeoGenomics; 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Presenting at Conference May 30; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Rev $63.4M

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd decreased Caci Intl Inc (CACI) stake by 50.57% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd sold 4,450 shares as Caci Intl Inc (CACI)’s stock declined 18.17%. The Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd holds 4,350 shares with $801,000 value, down from 8,800 last quarter. Caci Intl Inc now has $4.57 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $183.88. About 107,088 shares traded. CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has risen 20.92% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CACI News: 25/04/2018 – CACI AWARDED $145 MILLION TASK ORDER TO SUPPORT U.S. ARMY INTELLIGENCE AND SECURITY COMMAND COUNTER INSURGENCY TARGETING PROGRAM; 28/03/2018 – CACI WITHDRAWS OFFER TO BUY CSRA; 10/04/2018 – CACI INTERNATIONAL – WAS AWARDED ONE-YEAR TASK ORDER OF ABOUT $41.5 MLN; 18/03/2018 – CACI RAISES FY 2018 GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – CACI SEES 4Q EPS $11.26 TO $11.50; 02/05/2018 – CACI International Sees FY18 EPS $11.26-EPS $11.50; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts CACI International’s Sr Scd Crdt Fclty ‘BB+’ (RR: 3); 24/04/2018 – blacq: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA: sources (Reuters) – U.S. def; 28/03/2018 – CACI INTERNATIONAL INC – CO CONTINUES TO BELIEVE THAT CO AND CSRA WOULD BE “SUPERIOR STRATEGIC AND FINANCIAL BUSINESS COMBINATION”; 02/05/2018 – CACI International 3Q Rev $1.12B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.23, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 15 investors sold CACI shares while 108 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 21.36 million shares or 0.07% less from 21.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Janney Mngmt Limited Liability owns 0% invested in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) for 1,409 shares. 1,850 were reported by Los Angeles Cap Management Equity. First Natl Bank Of Omaha has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Loomis Sayles Company LP reported 0% of its portfolio in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Regions Financial stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.43% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Bowling Mgmt Ltd holds 14,849 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Alps Advisors has 5,615 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 65,978 were reported by Phocas Financial. Creative Planning invested 0% of its portfolio in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Jefferies Group Inc Incorporated Limited Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Tower Research Lc (Trc) accumulated 243 shares. The Illinois-based First Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Hsbc Public Ltd holds 6,140 shares. Cibc Incorporated accumulated 1,345 shares or 0% of the stock.

Among 3 analysts covering CACI International (NYSE:CACI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. CACI International had 5 analyst reports since September 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) rating on Friday, November 2. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $205 target. The company was maintained on Friday, November 2 by Wells Fargo. The stock of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, September 25. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, January 14 by Citigroup.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd increased Trueblue Inc. (NYSE:TBI) stake by 13,925 shares to 44,475 valued at $1.16M in 2018Q3. It also upped Cintas Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAS) stake by 40,332 shares and now owns 46,382 shares. Tivity Health Inc was raised too.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $1.01 million activity. Wallace William S sold $12,011 worth of stock or 67 shares. MUTRYN THOMAS A had sold 4,995 shares worth $979,020.

NeoGenomics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories providing genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, and other laboratories in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.79 billion. It offers cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize proteins in cells of a tissue section, as well as to allow clients to see and utilize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains; and molecular testing services that focus on the analysis of DNA and RNA, and the structure and function of genes at the molecular level. It has a 240.25 P/E ratio. The firm also provides pathology consultation services for clients in which its pathologists review surgical samples on a consultative basis; and testing services in support of its pharmaceutical clientsÂ’ oncology programs, as well as acts as a reference laboratory supplying anatomic pathology testing services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.65, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 12 investors sold NeoGenomics, Inc. shares while 40 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 73.06 million shares or 16.95% more from 62.47 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 11,649 shares or 0% of the stock. Blair William & Il holds 0.03% or 299,044 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). D E Shaw And Com Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 49,408 shares. Bard Associates holds 196,493 shares or 1.39% of its portfolio. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Com reported 0% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 292,390 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs reported 52,952 shares. Moreover, Penn Capital Management has 0.1% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 85,813 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 6,400 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Financial Inc invested in 14,600 shares. Principal Finance Gru holds 0% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) or 11,798 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can holds 438 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust stated it has 0.81% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO).

Among 3 analysts covering NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NeoGenomics had 5 analyst reports since October 31, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by Stephens with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by Needham. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Wednesday, October 31.

