NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mellanox Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX)

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) and Mellanox Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX), both competing one another are Semiconductor – Broad Line companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeoPhotonics Corporation 308.31M 1.16 51.19M -1.83 0.00 Mellanox Technologies Ltd. 1.09B 5.16 134.26M 1.64 57.06

Demonstrates NeoPhotonics Corporation and Mellanox Technologies Ltd. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of NeoPhotonics Corporation and Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoPhotonics Corporation -16.60% -28.9% -13.8% Mellanox Technologies Ltd. 12.32% 7.8% 6.1%

Risk and Volatility

NeoPhotonics Corporation has a 1.2 beta, while its volatility is 20.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Mellanox Technologies Ltd.’s beta is 0.3 which is 70.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

NeoPhotonics Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, Mellanox Technologies Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and has 2.6 Quick Ratio. Mellanox Technologies Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NeoPhotonics Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for NeoPhotonics Corporation and Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoPhotonics Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Mellanox Technologies Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00

NeoPhotonics Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 6.45% and an $8.25 consensus price target. On the other hand, Mellanox Technologies Ltd.’s potential upside is 6.36% and its consensus price target is $111.67. Based on the data given earlier, NeoPhotonics Corporation is looking more favorable than Mellanox Technologies Ltd., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 72.3% of NeoPhotonics Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 83% of Mellanox Technologies Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. NeoPhotonics Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1.2%. Competitively, 1.8% are Mellanox Technologies Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NeoPhotonics Corporation -15.58% -26.97% -21.21% -7.93% -1.07% -1.22% Mellanox Technologies Ltd. 0.62% 0.72% 22.91% 9.7% 52.13% 44.37%

For the past year NeoPhotonics Corporation has -1.22% weaker performance while Mellanox Technologies Ltd. has 44.37% stronger performance.

Summary

Mellanox Technologies Ltd. beats NeoPhotonics Corporation on 12 of the 13 factors.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; and optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generates ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as integrated coherent receivers (ICRs), which decodes the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals. The company also engages in developing pluggable coherent modules that combine NLW-ITLA with ICR and a coherent modulator; and offers 100G products for the client side and datacenter applications. In addition, it offers network products and solutions, including application-specific passive optical functionalities in modules or sub-system configurations; transceiver modules for various low speed access and mobile backhaul applications; and products for test and measurement, instrumentation, industrial, and research applications. The company sells its products to network equipment manufacturers through a direct sales force in North America, Europe, Russia, Asia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as NanoGram Corporation and changed its name to NeoPhotonics Corporation in 2002. NeoPhotonics Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; Ethernet solution for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale Web 2.0, and cloud data centers; and Ethernet adapters. It also provides adapters to server, storage, communications infrastructure, and embedded systems original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as ICs or standard card form factors with PCI express interfaces; and switch ICs and systems to server, storage, communications infrastructure, and embedded systems OEMs to create switching equipment. In addition, the company supports server operating systems, including Linux, Windows, AIX, HPUX, Solaris, and VxWorks. The company sells its products through its direct sales force, a network of sales representatives, and independent distributors worldwide. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with HPE to advance innovations in computing and machine learning platforms; and collaborations with Microsemi Corporation and Celestica to develop a reference architecture for NVM express over fabrics applications. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Yokneam, Israel.