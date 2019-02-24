NetEase Inc. (NTES)’s Financial Results Comparing With Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) and Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET). The two are both Internet Software & Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NetEase Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 6.38 37.13 Energy Transfer LP 51.97B 0.77 1.54B -0.37 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for NetEase Inc. and Energy Transfer LP.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetEase Inc. 0.00% 13% 7.6% Energy Transfer LP 2.96% -99.7% 1.6%

Volatility and Risk

NetEase Inc. has a 0.91 beta, while its volatility is 9.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Energy Transfer LP has a 1.82 beta which is 82.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NetEase Inc. are 1.9 and 1.7. Competitively, Energy Transfer LP has 0.7 and 0.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. NetEase Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Energy Transfer LP.

Dividends

NetEase Inc. pays out its dividends annually at $1.57 per share and 0.72% dividend yield. Energy Transfer LP has an annual dividend pay of $1.22 per share while its annual dividend yield is 7.85%.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for NetEase Inc. and Energy Transfer LP are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NetEase Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Energy Transfer LP 0 0 0 0.00

$279.8 is NetEase Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 25.67%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both NetEase Inc. and Energy Transfer LP are owned by institutional investors at 50.7% and 21.1% respectively. NetEase Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 45%. Comparatively, 2.8% are Energy Transfer LP’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NetEase Inc. 4.29% 0.75% 25.71% -6.47% -26.07% -31.37% Energy Transfer LP -4.94% -13.27% -21.57% -22.58% -14.87% -19.76%

For the past year NetEase Inc. was more bearish than Energy Transfer LP.

Summary

On 8 of the 13 factors NetEase Inc. beats Energy Transfer LP.

NetEase, Inc. operates an interactive online community in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game Services; Advertising Services; and E-mail, E-commerce and Others segments. It offers PC-client massively multi-player online role-playing games and mobile games; and distributes its point cards to gamers. The companyÂ’s NetEase Websites provide Chinese Internet users a network of Chinese language-based online content channels, as well as community and communication services, including news content, community forums, mobile-based applications, open courses, and interactive online video. It also offers other Web-based applications and services, including a Web directory. In addition, NetEase, Inc. provides online advertising services that include banner advertising, channel sponsorships, direct email, interactive media-rich sites, sponsored special events, games, contests, and other activities; email services to individual and corporate users; and wireless value-added services. Further, the company offers e-commerce services, including Caipiao, an online service that facilitates the processing of end usersÂ’ purchase orders for lotteries; Baoxian, an online service for the sale of insurance products; Kaola that sells imported maternity and baby products, skincare and cosmetics, and other general merchandise; Yanxuan, which sells its private label products, including apparel, homeware, kitchenware, and other general merchandise; Wangyibao, an online payment platform; EaseRead, an e-reading apps; Cloud Music, an online music social network; and NetEase Cloud Classroom, an online education platform. Additionally, it provides and Internet finance services, as well as sells game-related accessories. The company was formerly known as NetEase.com, Inc. and changed its name to NetEase, Inc. in March 2012. NetEase, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Energy Transfer LP provides diversified energy-related services in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 7,900 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 11,800 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. The company sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies. It owns and operates natural gas and natural gas liquid (NGL) gathering pipelines, as well as natural gas processing plants, treating facilities, and conditioning facilities in Texas, New Mexico, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Louisiana; natural gas gathering, oil pipeline, and oil stabilization facilities in South Texas; a natural gas gathering system in Ohio; and transportation and supply of water to natural gas producers in Pennsylvania. The company also owns approximately 4,300 miles of NGL pipelines, 5 NGL and propane fractionation facilities, and NGL storage facilities with aggregate working storage capacity of approximately 53 million barrels. It also sells gasoline, middle distillates, and motor fuel at retail, as well as crude oil, NGLs, and refined products; operates convenience stores; and distributes motor fuels and other petroleum products. The company provides natural gas compression services; treating services, such as carbon dioxide and hydrogen sulfide removal, natural gas cooling, dehydration, and British thermal unit management services; and manages coal and natural resources properties, as well as sells standing timber, leases coal-related infrastructure facilities, collects oil and gas royalties, and generates a total of 75 megawatts electrical power. The company was formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. and changed its name to Energy Transfer LP in October 2018. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Dallas, Texas.