Neuralstem Inc. (CUR) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Contrasting side by side

Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuralstem Inc. N/A 18.22 7.92M -0.52 0.00 Aptinyx Inc. 6.72M 29.91 46.41M -1.42 0.00

Table 1 highlights Neuralstem Inc. and Aptinyx Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -123.1% -74.7% Aptinyx Inc. -690.63% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Neuralstem Inc. is 5.5 while its Current Ratio is 5.5. Meanwhile, Aptinyx Inc. has a Current Ratio of 21.8 while its Quick Ratio is 21.8. Aptinyx Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Neuralstem Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 6.3% of Neuralstem Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 76% of Aptinyx Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% are Neuralstem Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.9% of Aptinyx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuralstem Inc. -14.71% -24.96% -62.7% -74.46% -80.85% -75.06% Aptinyx Inc. -6.03% -19.01% -34.47% 0% 0% 3.32%

For the past year Neuralstem Inc. had bearish trend while Aptinyx Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Aptinyx Inc. beats Neuralstem Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.