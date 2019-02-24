Neuralstem Inc. (CUR) and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuralstem Inc. N/A 18.22 7.92M -0.52 0.00 Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 1.77M 8.22 4.35M -0.39 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Neuralstem Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -123.1% -74.7% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. -245.76% -734.3% -56.6%

Risk & Volatility

Neuralstem Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 84.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.84 beta. Competitively, Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s beta is -0.31 which is 131.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Neuralstem Inc. are 5.5 and 5.5. Competitively, Cleveland BioLabs Inc. has 3.5 and 3.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Neuralstem Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 6.3% of Neuralstem Inc. shares and 6% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. shares. About 0.3% of Neuralstem Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 58.15% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuralstem Inc. -14.71% -24.96% -62.7% -74.46% -80.85% -75.06% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. -4.28% 1.7% -1.65% -33.95% -28.69% -55.36%

For the past year Neuralstem Inc. was more bearish than Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Summary

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. beats Neuralstem Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.