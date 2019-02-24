Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 451.24M 15.88 21.11M 0.07 1243.62 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 14.84M -0.47 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 4.68% 2.5% 1.2% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -119.8% -71.6%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.97 shows that Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. is 3.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 86.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.14 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. is 1.6 while its Current Ratio is 1.6. Meanwhile, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.1 while its Quick Ratio is 4.1. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0 3 5 2.63 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$121.57 is Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 54.06%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 4.8% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.2% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.99% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. -2.79% -20.91% -27.61% -13.46% 18.36% 10.59% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0% -6.09% -33.33% -42.55% -47.57% -46.53%

For the past year Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has 10.59% stronger performance while Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -46.53% weaker performance.

Summary

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. beats Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 10 of the 11 factors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trials used for womenÂ’s health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trials used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It is also developing NBI-640756 that is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of essential tremor; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia. In addition, the companyÂ’s research programs comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors for movement disorders, bipolar disorders, and schizophrenia; and G Protein-Coupled Receptors and Ion Channels for epilepsy, essential tremor, pain, and other Indications. It has collaborations with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for womenÂ’s and menÂ’s health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL Â– Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include RX-3117, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory pancreatic cancer and advanced bladder cancer; and Supinoxin that is in Phase IIa clinical study to treat patients with metastatic triple negative breast cancer. It is also developing Archexin, which has completed a pilot Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma. In addition, the company is involved in developing RX-21101, an N-(2-Hydroxypropyl) methacrylamide-docetaxel-folate, which is in pre-clinical development stage used for the treatment of tumors. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.