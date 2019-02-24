New England Research & Management Lifted Suntrust Banks (STI) Holding by $867,900 as Stock Value Declined; Glenmede Trust Company Na Has Decreased Its Abbvie Com (ABBV) Holding by $54.65 Million; Stock Price Declined

New England Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Suntrust Banks (STI) by 117.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc bought 13,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,350 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.63 million, up from 11,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Suntrust Banks for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $66.27. About 3.34M shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 14.19% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.19% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 21/03/2018 – Civitas at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 29/03/2018 – Ekso Bionics Holdings at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today; 06/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC STI.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $73; 21/03/2018 – American Vanguard Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 28; 13/03/2018 – Mobile Mini at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 22/05/2018 – San Leon Says It Hasn’t Received Summons Over SunTrust, as Reported by Media; 16/05/2018 – Fundation Secures $120 Million Credit Facility from SunTrust Bank; 03/04/2018 – Nomad Foods Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 10; 14/03/2018 – Armstrong Flooring at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 31/05/2018 – Masco Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7

Glenmede Trust Company Na decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV) by 34.07% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na sold 581,419 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.13M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $106.41M, down from 1.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Abbvie Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $80.02. About 5.02 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 7.04% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 24/05/2018 – AbbVie Study’s Primary Endpoint Was Improvement in Progression-Free Survival; 13/03/2018 – Porges on elagolix: $1.4B is coming $ABBV; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION TO U.S. FDA FOR IN; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – QTRLY GAAP SHR $1.74; QTRLY ADJ. SHR $1.87; QTRLY WORLDWIDE NET REVENUE $7.93 BLN, UP 21.4 PCT ON GAAP BASIS; 25/04/2018 – Shire willing to back $64 bln Takeda bid but market signals doubts; 16/04/2018 – Combination Of Pembrolizumab And Chemotherapy Doubles Survival In Patients With Metastatic Lung Cancer; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA COMBINATION MET DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AND PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS) IN STUDY; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – ROVA-T DEMONSTRATED SINGLE AGENT RESPONSES IN ADVANCED SCLC PATIENTS; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ; 09/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at UBS Conference May 22

New England Research & Management Inc, which manages about $167.47M and $153.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton (NYSE:ETN) by 6,825 shares to 5,125 shares, valued at $444,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,450 shares, and cut its stake in Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.16, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 32 investors sold STI shares while 234 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 356.40 million shares or 4.46% less from 373.05 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Savings Bank reported 0.02% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Cornercap Counsel holds 0.06% or 6,896 shares in its portfolio. Prescott Group Cap Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.16% or 12,000 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has 663,289 shares. Srb owns 7,402 shares. Community Natl Bank Na invested 0.01% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Com has 55,699 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset, a France-based fund reported 20,313 shares. Raymond James Trust Na stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Alpha Windward Limited Com has 484 shares. Tiemann Invest Advsr Limited Liability Corp invested 0.19% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Douglass Winthrop Advisors Lc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Willis Inv Counsel invested 1.23% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Lee Danner Bass Inc invested in 39,012 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Pinnacle Assoc accumulated 4,227 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Glenmede Trust Company Na, which manages about $24.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in British Land Co (BTLCY) by 215,215 shares to 216,763 shares, valued at $1.74 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Finisar Corp Com New (NASDAQ:FNSR) by 170,728 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.72M shares, and has risen its stake in The Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB).

