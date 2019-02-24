New Residential Invt (NRZ) Market Valuation Declined While Orinda Asset Management Increased Stake by $1.23 Million; Apache Com (APA) Valuation Declined While Covenant Multifamily Offices Lifted Position

Orinda Asset Management Llc increased its stake in New Residential Invt Corp (NRZ) by 31.73% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc bought 72,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 299,585 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.34M, up from 227,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in New Residential Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $16.54. About 12.24M shares traded or 134.70% up from the average. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 6.97% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NRZ News: 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q EPS $1.81; 22/03/2018 – New Residential Declares a First Quarter Dividend of $0.50 per Common Share; 13/03/2018 MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALTISOURCE’S B3 RATINGS, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q Net $604.3M; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Residential Investment Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRZ); 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A FINANCING TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $259.2 MLN VS $235.3 MLN IN THE PRIOR QUARTER; 15/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA-ON MAY 8, UNIT, NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED NON-BINDING LOI DATED AUGUST 28; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT- UNIT ISSUED $425 MLN OF BALANCE OF SERVICER ADVANCE RECEIVABLES, DEFERRED SERVICING FEE BACKED VARIABLE FUNDING NOTES

Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc increased its stake in Apache Corp Com (APA) by 24.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc bought 9,185 shares as the company's stock declined 27.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,755 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.23M, up from 37,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc who had been investing in Apache Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $33.47. About 7.53M shares traded or 51.50% up from the average. Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has declined 23.06% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.06% the S&P500.

More notable recent Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: "Drilling Permit Roundup: Permian-focused driller looks to Austin Chalk – San Antonio Business Journal" on February 04, 2019

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $290,163 activity. 2,400 shares valued at $105,018 were sold by CHRISTMANN JOHN J on Monday, August 27. $152,149 worth of Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) was sold by Ricotta Dominic on Monday, August 27.

Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc, which manages about $1.34B and $285.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 139,370 shares to 175,852 shares, valued at $11.96 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hp Inc Com by 85,673 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,653 shares, and cut its stake in Conagra Brands Inc Com (NYSE:CAG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.30, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 30 investors sold APA shares while 233 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 340.48 million shares or 2.58% less from 349.49 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Eagle Cap Limited Liability Co owns 4,300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Guardian Life Ins Commerce Of America reported 1,073 shares stake. M&T Comml Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) for 28,084 shares. Sigma Planning holds 5,573 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Scotia Capital Incorporated has invested 0% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Moreover, Landscape Capital has 0.09% invested in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) for 25,437 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.01% or 179,143 shares in its portfolio. Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 12,699 shares. Buckingham Asset Ltd Liability Corporation reported 4,205 shares. 4,368 were reported by Synovus Corporation. First Tru Advisors Lp stated it has 656,607 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Qs Investors Lc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Willis Invest Counsel invested in 172,210 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Lpl Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 22,445 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) for 4,259 shares.

More notable recent New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "NRZ: Simply The Single Biggest Hidden Gem In Broad Daylight In Mortgage REITs – Seeking Alpha" on October 26, 2018