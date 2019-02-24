Newfield Expl Co (NFX) Holder Temasek Holdings Private LTD Trimmed Holding by $4.05 Million as Stock Declined; Portolan Capital Management Stake in Cambrex (CBM) Decreased by $8.70 Million as Stock Price Declined

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd decreased its stake in Newfield Expl Co (NFX) by 2.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd sold 144,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.18 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $178.21 million, down from 6.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd who had been investing in Newfield Expl Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock 100.00% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $0. It is down 45.91% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NFX News: 01/05/2018 – Newfield Exploration 1Q EPS 43c; 26/03/2018 – NEWFIELD EXPLORATION REFINANCED EXISTING REVOLVING CREDIT PACT; 26/03/2018 – Newfield Exploration: Credit Agreement Extends Maturity to May 2023 From June 2020; 16/04/2018 – UNISYS NAMES MATHEW NEWFIELD AS CHIEF INFORMATION SECURITY; 16/04/2018 – Unisys Appoints Mathew Newfield as Chief Information Security Officer; 08/05/2018 – Newfield Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 21/05/2018 – NEWFIELD EXPLORATION CO NFX.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $30; 01/05/2018 – NEWFIELD SEES FY CAPEX $1.3B; 26/03/2018 – NEWFIELD EXPLORATION SAYS ON MARCH 23 REFINANCED EXISTING REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BY ENTERING INTO REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – NEWFIELD EXPLORATION CO – CREDIT AGREEMENT EXTENDED MATURITY FROM JUNE 25, 2020 TO MAY 1, 2023

Portolan Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cambrex Corporation (CBM) by 55.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc sold 127,917 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.26% with the market. The hedge fund held 101,178 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.92M, down from 229,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cambrex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $40.35. About 840,849 shares traded or 85.43% up from the average. Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) has declined 9.52% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CBM News: 17/04/2018 – Cambrex Invests in New Continuous Flow Technology at its High Point, NC Facility; 03/05/2018 – CAMBREX CORP – 2018 FULL YEAR FINANCIAL GUIDANCE REAFFIRMED; 09/03/2018 Cambrex Short-Interest Ratio Rises 132% to 14 Days; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cambrex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBM); 19/04/2018 – Cambrex Corporation to Provide Additional Information Regarding its Environmental, Social and Governance Practices; 03/05/2018 – Cambrex 1Q EPS 72c; 03/05/2018 – CAMBREX CORP CBM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.90, REV VIEW $535.6 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Cambrex Completes Pilot Plant Expansion at its High Point, NC Facility; 13/03/2018 – Cambrex Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Cambrex 1Q Rev $141.1M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.38, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 27 investors sold NFX shares while 122 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 188.73 million shares or 2.24% less from 193.06 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. British Columbia Invest Corporation owns 0.02% invested in Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX) for 61,630 shares. 104,027 were reported by Mackay Shields Lc. 44,837 were reported by Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Company. 2.72M were reported by Van Eck Assocs. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership invested in 0.06% or 513,059 shares. Vanguard Group Inc invested in 0.03% or 22.20M shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has 0.02% invested in Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 2,064 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Comm has invested 0.01% in Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX). Profund Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX). Oppenheimer Asset Inc, New York-based fund reported 184,570 shares. Quantbot Limited Partnership accumulated 0.06% or 29,244 shares. Amica Mutual Comm has invested 0.02% in Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 17,827 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement System, a Kentucky-based fund reported 11,239 shares.

More notable recent Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “Newfield Exploration (NFX) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Zacks.com” on February 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Newfield Exploration Hit A 52-Week Low Ahead Of Earnings This Week – Seeking Alpha” published on October 29, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Encana Buys Newfield For Much Needed Liquids Growth Runway – Seeking Alpha” on January 25, 2019. More interesting news about Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Newfield Exploration: Consider Buying One Of The Cheapest Oil Stocks – Seeking Alpha” published on October 18, 2018 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Atmos Energy Set to Join S&P 500; Spire to Join S&P MidCap 400; NorthStar Realty Europe to Join S&P SmallCap 600 – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: February 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.33, from 1.51 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 21 investors sold CBM shares while 70 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 33.41 million shares or 1.46% more from 32.93 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Old Commercial Bank In owns 0.02% invested in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) for 4,824 shares. Assetmark holds 713 shares. Illinois-based Oak Ridge Invests Limited Liability has invested 0.56% in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM). Kornitzer Capital Ks reported 0.11% in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM). Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership has invested 0.06% in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM). D E Shaw And Com Incorporated holds 60,237 shares. Polaris Cap Mgmt Ltd Com owns 43,597 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Granite Partners Lc has 304,075 shares. Portolan Capital Mngmt Limited Liability holds 101,178 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. 5,794 were accumulated by Parametrica Management. Comerica Fincl Bank holds 33,286 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tributary Cap Management Llc reported 1.16% of its portfolio in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM). Fiera Cap accumulated 385,699 shares. 160 were reported by Walleye Trading Ltd Company. Brandywine Global Inv Management stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM).