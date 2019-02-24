Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT) and Steel Connect Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) Comparison side by side

Both Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) and Steel Connect Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) are Business Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newtek Business Services Corp. 45.27M 8.52 46.18M 0.00 0.00 Steel Connect Inc. 757.87M 0.16 32.72M 4.30 0.39

Table 1 highlights Newtek Business Services Corp. and Steel Connect Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newtek Business Services Corp. 102.01% 0% 0% Steel Connect Inc. 4.32% 33.8% 5%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.36 beta indicates that Newtek Business Services Corp. is 36.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Steel Connect Inc. has beta of 0.15 which is 85.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

The annual dividend that Newtek Business Services Corp. pay is $1.74 per share with a dividend yield of 8.65%. Steel Connect Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Newtek Business Services Corp. and Steel Connect Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Newtek Business Services Corp. 1 0 1 2.50 Steel Connect Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 21.5% of Newtek Business Services Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 51.6% of Steel Connect Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Newtek Business Services Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 5.8%. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.2% of Steel Connect Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Newtek Business Services Corp. -6.28% 2.93% -13.94% 0.76% 9.17% 8.17% Steel Connect Inc. 1.2% -6.11% -16.34% -21.4% 1.2% -32.13%

For the past year Newtek Business Services Corp. had bullish trend while Steel Connect Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 13 factors Newtek Business Services Corp. beats Steel Connect Inc.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments. Under debt investments, it focuses on first lien loans, which have terms of 1 to 25 years; second lien loans, which have terms of 5 to 25 years, and unsecured loans, which are provided to meet short-term funding needs and are repaid within 6 to 12 months. It operates through Electronic Payment Processing, Managed Technology Solutions, Small Business Finance, and Capcos segments. The company originates small business administration loans for the purpose of acquiring commercial real estate, machinery, equipment, and inventory, as well as to refinance debt and fund franchises, working capital, and business acquisitions; and offers small business loan servicing and consulting services to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and various other financial institutions, as well as provides management services. Its electronic payment processing services include credit and debit card processing, check approval, ancillary processing equipment and software to merchants, eCommerce, electronic solutions to accept non-cash payments, check conversion, remote deposit capture, ACH processing, and electronic gift and loyalty card programs. The company also provides Website hosting, dedicated server, and cloud hosting services; Web design and development; Internet marketing; data storage and backup and other related services; and ecommerce services, such as payment processing, online shopping cart tools, Website design and Web related services; Accounts Receivable Financing, and The Secure Gateway. In addition, it offers Newtek Advantage, a mobile, real-time operating platform enabling a business to access data on a smartphone, tablet, laptop, or PC for eCommerce, credit/debit transactions, Website statistics, payroll, insurance, and business loans. Further, the company sells personal, commercial, and health/benefits lines of insurance products; and payroll management processing and employee tax filing services. It has strategic alliances with American International Group, CTAA, Navy Federal Credit Union, Credit Union National Association, Pershing, and others to provide agent services to small business clients. The firm seeks to invest in New York and Louisiana area. The firm seeks to invest $0.3 million to $3 million in businesses. It provides small business terms loans ranging from $0.05 million to $10 million. The firm also provides account receivable financing ranging from $0.05 million to $1.5 million. It also provides $0.05 million to $10 million financing to owner occupied real estate businesses whose average net income over the last 2 years must not exceed $2.5 million. Newtek Business Services Corp., formerly known as Newtek Business Services Inc., was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Lake Success, New York with additional offices in Garden City, New York; Miami, Florida; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; New Orleans, Louisiana; and New York, New York.