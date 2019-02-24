NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) Reaches $188.13 High on Feb, 24; Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Has Decreased Electronic Arts (EA) Stake

The stock of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) reached all time high today, Feb, 24 and still has $199.42 target or 6.00% above today’s $188.13 share price. This indicates more upside for the $89.96 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $199.42 PT is reached, the company will be worth $5.40B more. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $188.13. About 1.68 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 15.44% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 12/04/2018 – NEXTERA RESTARTS ST. LUCIE 1 REACTOR, OUTPUT AT 30% POWER: NRC; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $5.075 BLN; 16/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Resources, Salt River Project Unveil Integrated Solar and Battery Plant; 05/03/2018 NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $167; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Flo; 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest sol; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – PROCEEDS FROM DEALS INTENDED TO BE USED TO REDUCE DEBT AND IMPROVE BALANCE SHEET; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q Net $4.4B

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company decreased Electronic Arts Inc (EA) stake by 81.58% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company sold 11,600 shares as Electronic Arts Inc (EA)’s stock declined 26.04%. The Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company holds 2,620 shares with $316,000 value, down from 14,220 last quarter. Electronic Arts Inc now has $28.74 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $95.92. About 11.62M shares traded or 60.23% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 19.78% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 23/03/2018 – Experience a Daring Story-Driven Adventure With a Friend in A Way Out, Available Worldwide Today; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $3.55; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.080B; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Rev $5.6B; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 EPS $3.55; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Electronic Arts, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade; 08/05/2018 – EA SEES 2019 ADJ. EPS ABOUT $4.85, EST. $4.99; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ELECTRONIC ARTS, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE BOOSTED LEN, PZZA, EA, MGM, LQ IN 1Q: 13F

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power to retail and wholesale clients in North America. The company has market cap of $89.96 billion. The firm generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It has a 13.56 P/E ratio. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Among 5 analysts covering NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. NextEra Energy had 9 analyst reports since September 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of NEE in report on Monday, November 19 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $184 target in Friday, September 21 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 12 by Morgan Stanley. As per Wednesday, October 31, the company rating was maintained by Argus Research. Morgan Stanley maintained NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) rating on Tuesday, September 11. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $186 target. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $191 target in Monday, September 17 report. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, October 24 report. Wells Fargo maintained NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) rating on Wednesday, October 10. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $200 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, December 12 by Credit Suisse.

Among 17 analysts covering Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Electronic Arts had 25 analyst reports since August 31, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Bank of America. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America on Monday, February 11 to “Buy”. As per Monday, December 10, the company rating was maintained by PiperJaffray. Bank of America downgraded the shares of EA in report on Friday, August 31 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, October 31 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, October 31 with “Overweight”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of EA in report on Friday, August 31 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, November 2 by Argus Research. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, February 13 by BMO Capital Markets. Credit Suisse maintained Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) rating on Friday, August 31. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $146 target.

