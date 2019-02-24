Nexus Investment Management Has Lowered Apple (AAPL) Holding; General Moly (GMO) Sentiment Is 0.69

Nexus Investment Management Inc decreased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 1.23% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Nexus Investment Management Inc sold 1,821 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock declined 22.32%. The Nexus Investment Management Inc holds 145,759 shares with $32.90M value, down from 147,580 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $815.60B valuation. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $172.97. About 18.91M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/04/2018 – “Heading into Apple’s much anticipated March (FY2Q18) quarter next week the Street has gone into ‘full panic mode’ as supply chain checks out of Asia indicate that June iPhone shipments are trending well below expectations,” GBH Insights analyst Daniel Ives writes in a note to clients Tuesday; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-Apple’s Eddy Cue explains Co’s original video content strategy- TechCrunch; 17/04/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: Apple is planning to launch the Netflix of news; 22/03/2018 – John Sculley, the former Apple CEO, weighs in on the Facebook fallout; 09/04/2018 – Apple announces new red versions of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. via @cnbctech; 01/05/2018 – APPLE SEES 3Q REV. $51.5B TO $53.5B, EST. $51.4B; 13/03/2018 – Fitbit targets the young in tech tussle with Apple; 16/03/2018 – Apple Spreading Augmented Reality, Says Rosenblatt; HomePod Struggles — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – Apple celebrates Earth Day by debuting Daisy, the recycling robot; 28/03/2018 – Apple HomePod Will Do Just Fine

General Moly Inc (GMO) investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.81, from 1.5 in 2018Q2. The ratio dived, as 9 active investment managers opened new and increased equity positions, while 13 reduced and sold their holdings in General Moly Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 6.68 million shares, down from 6.90 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding General Moly Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 8 Increased: 6 New Position: 3.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Beacon Advisors invested in 1.34% or 874 shares. Callahan Advisors Llc holds 108,063 shares or 4.53% of its portfolio. Trustees Of Dartmouth College stated it has 0.04% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). North Star Asset Management, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 116,129 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 4.55% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mechanics Savings Bank Department has 46,295 shares for 2.23% of their portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mgmt holds 0.44% or 227,000 shares in its portfolio. Nbw Lc stated it has 61,668 shares. Private Advisor Gru Ltd Llc has 2.45% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 529,629 shares. Illinois-based Whitnell And has invested 2.55% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wg Shaheen & Assocs Dba Whitney & holds 5.41% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 107,733 shares. Camelot Portfolios Llc stated it has 12,154 shares. Cordasco Net has 3,709 shares. Tower Bridge invested in 0% or 135,303 shares. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd owns 5,500 shares.

Since November 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $902,607 activity. $255,087 worth of stock was sold by LEVINSON ARTHUR D on Friday, February 1. 3,408 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares with value of $647,520 were sold by KONDO CHRIS.

Among 20 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Apple had 53 analyst reports since August 31, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, January 3 by Macquarie Research. Jefferies downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $160 target in Thursday, January 3 report. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, November 8. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, November 20. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Thursday, January 3. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Friday, November 2. On Thursday, December 6 the stock rating was maintained by Rosenblatt with “Neutral”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, January 3. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $211 target in Thursday, January 3 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Wednesday, January 30. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $153 target.

The stock decreased 2.17% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $0.225. About 70,066 shares traded. General Moly, Inc. (GMO) has declined 41.45% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.45% the S&P500. Some Historical GMO News: 13/03/2018 General Moly 4Q Loss/Shr 1c; 23/04/2018 – DJ General Moly Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GMO); 05/04/2018 – GENERAL MOLY UPDATES EXPLORATION PROGRAM FOR COPPER, SILVER, AND ZINC AT MT. HOPE PROJECT

