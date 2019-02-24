Ngam Advisors LP Cut Its Position in Netapp (NTAP) by $771,120 as Stock Price Declined; Tributary Capital Management Has Raised Holding in Grand Canyon Ed (LOPE) by $504,000

Tributary Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Grand Canyon Ed Inc (LOPE) by 58.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc bought 4,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.38M, up from 7,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Grand Canyon Ed Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $117.37. About 794,400 shares traded or 107.20% up from the average. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) has risen 18.62% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LOPE News: 11/04/2018 – GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC LOPE.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $101; 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education Sees 2Q EPS 85c; 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education 1Q EPS $1.52; 09/03/2018 – U.S. miners seek reversal of uranium mining ban near Grand Canyon; 06/03/2018 – GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC – AS PART OF TRANSITION, GCE WILL SELL CERTAIN ACADEMIC-RELATED ASSETS TO NON-PROFIT ENTITY; 19/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Government Properties Income Trust, Grand Canyon Education, The Chefs’ War; 17/03/2018 – Interior-Parks: Grand Canyon South Rim in Level 3 Water Restrictions; NPS Urges Visitors and Residents to Use Water Mindfully; 24/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park to Open Tuesday, May 15 for 2018 Season; 02/05/2018 – GRAND CANYON SEES 2Q EPS 85C, EST. 86C; 01/05/2018 – New Nonstop Service to Flagstaff/Grand Canyon, Arizona (FLG), Announced

Ngam Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 17.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ngam Advisors Lp sold 9,072 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,441 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.56M, down from 50,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ngam Advisors Lp who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $66.02. About 2.76M shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has risen 14.08% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.08% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19-21 NEW $4B SHARE REPURCHASE COMMITMENT; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Mid Cap Growth Adds NetApp, Exits Aptiv; 23/05/2018 – NetApp Sees 1Q EPS 53c-EPS 59c; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP INC SEES FY 2019 NET REVENUES ARE EXPECTED TO GROW IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 11/04/2018 – 45 Days to Go: 76% of U.S. Organizations Are Concerned About Meeting the GDPR Deadline; 03/04/2018 – Gemalto Provides Customers Enhanced Data Security for Cloud, Hybrid and on-Premises Data Storage Deployments With NetApp; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19 EPS GROWTH OVER 15%; 20/03/2018 – Ducati Partners with NetApp to Drive Digital Transformation of Motorcycle Racing in the MotoGP World Championship; 15/05/2018 – Broadcom, NetApp & SUSE Announce Production Availability of the lndustry’s First End-to-End NVMe over Fibre Channel Solution Enabling Groundbreaking Application Performance; 15/05/2018 – Broadcom, NetApp & SUSE Announce Production Availability of the Industry’s First End-to-End NVMe over Fibre Channel Solution

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.19, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 28 investors sold LOPE shares while 105 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 41.49 million shares or 0.51% more from 41.28 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sit Inv Inc has invested 0.02% in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability has 33,924 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bell National Bank owns 9,063 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement stated it has 0.02% in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Moreover, Driehaus Capital Management Llc has 0.19% invested in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) for 5,782 shares. Capital Fund Management has invested 0.01% in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Campbell And Invest Adviser Ltd Liability accumulated 2,855 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Renaissance Lc holds 0.12% or 1.05M shares. First Republic Inv Incorporated reported 2,481 shares. Cibc Asset stated it has 1,773 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Credit Agricole S A stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Moreover, Da Davidson has 0% invested in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Axa, a France-based fund reported 3,700 shares. Granahan Investment Ma reported 0.91% stake.

More notable recent Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For February 20, 2019 – Benzinga” on February 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why You Should Buy Grand Canyon (LOPE) Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on September 06, 2018, Fool.com published: “Why Grand Canyon Education Stock Gained 11% in October – Motley Fool” on November 12, 2018. More interesting news about Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Grand Canyon Education Enters Oversold Territory (LOPE) – Nasdaq” published on January 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Grand Canyon Education to acquire Orbis Education – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Since December 10, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $6.90 million activity. Mildenhall Joseph N sold $221,420 worth of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) on Tuesday, December 11. On Monday, December 10 the insider BACHUS DANIEL E sold $1.67M. MUELLER BRIAN E sold 30,000 shares worth $3.34M.

Tributary Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $905.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc Com (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 36,145 shares to 20,200 shares, valued at $1.59M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Silicon Motion Technol F Spons (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 133,834 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 187,320 shares, and cut its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

Ngam Advisors Lp, which manages about $16.78B and $11.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 9,894 shares to 158,580 shares, valued at $21.60 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Old Dominion Fght Lines (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 20,388 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,775 shares, and has risen its stake in Newpark Res (NYSE:NR).

More notable recent NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After-Hours Earnings Report for February 13, 2019 : CSCO, AIG, WMB, EQIX, MFC, PXD, WCN, SLF, NTAP, CTL, IFF, MGM – Nasdaq” on February 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Earnings Reaction History: NetApp Inc, 40.0% Follow-Through Indicator, 6.6% Sensitive – Nasdaq” published on February 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: EXPE, NTAP, AVLR – Nasdaq” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NASDAQ Composite Index closes up 5.76 points for the week, rising for the 5th straight day – Nasdaq” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NetApp (NTAP) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.07, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold NTAP shares while 193 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 227.19 million shares or 3.60% less from 235.68 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Illinois-based Lodestar Counsel Ltd Liability Company Il has invested 0.04% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv owns 0.33% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 901,376 shares. 5,182 are owned by Veritable L P. Bailard holds 0.41% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) or 82,010 shares. Rampart Inv Mngmt Co Limited Liability invested 0.11% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Communication holds 0% or 3,381 shares. Dodge Cox stated it has 0.01% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Parkside Bank & Trust And Trust stated it has 0.01% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 1.32M shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas, Illinois-based fund reported 1.31 million shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 58,202 shares. Highland Cap Management Lc accumulated 15,473 shares. Cypress Capital Gru owns 7,825 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Kistler invested 0% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Etrade Management Limited Liability reported 24,758 shares stake.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 selling transactions for $8.04 million activity. Another trade for 46,638 shares valued at $3.95M was made by Kurian George on Thursday, September 20. REICH JOEL D sold $621,443 worth of stock or 7,157 shares.