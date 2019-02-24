Nielsen Holdings PLC (NLSN) to pay $0.35 on Mar 21, 2019; MIDAS GOLD CORPORATION ORDINARY SHARES (MDRPF) SI Increased By 6.36%

Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) is expected to pay $0.35 on Mar 21, 2019. (NYSE:NLSN) shareholders before Mar 6, 2019 will receive the $0.35 dividend. Nielsen Holdings PLC’s current price of $26.10 translates into 1.34% yield. Nielsen Holdings PLC’s dividend has Mar 7, 2019 as record date. Feb 22, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $26.1. About 2.82 million shares traded. Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) has declined 31.80% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NLSN News: 27/03/2018 – STOLT-NIELSEN LIMITED NAMES JENS F. GRUNER-HEGGE AS CFO; 14/05/2018 – CBS And Nielsen Collaborate To Advance Dynamic Ad lnsertion In Live Broadcasts; 08/05/2018 – Cadence13, in Collaboration With Nielsen, Launches New Audio Insights Series to Better Understand the Podcast Consumer; 09/04/2018 – American-Swiss Capital Announces Filing of Registration Statement on Form S-1; 27/03/2018 – REG-Stolt-Nielsen Limited Distributes Materials for 2018 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 10/05/2018 – Homeland Security Department denies secretary Kirstjen Nielsen prepped a resignation letter over criticism from Trump; 18/04/2018 – Nielsen Study Confirms Airport Advertising Drives Sales for National & Local Brands, Significantly Increasing Web and Foot; 26/03/2018 – MEXICO’S VIDEGARAY AND U.S.’S NIELSEN SIGN CUSTOMS PACT; 13/04/2018 – Del Monte Foods and Nielsen Grow Multi-Year Relationship; 23/04/2018 – Homeland Secur: Secretary Kirstjen M. Nielsen Statement on Central American ‘Caravan’

MIDAS GOLD CORPORATION ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:MDRPF) had an increase of 6.36% in short interest. MDRPF’s SI was 794,200 shares in February as released by FINRA. Its up 6.36% from 746,700 shares previously. With 374,000 avg volume, 2 days are for MIDAS GOLD CORPORATION ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:MDRPF)’s short sellers to cover MDRPF’s short positions. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.0102 during the last trading session, reaching $0.701. About 217,154 shares traded. Midas Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MDRPF) has 0.00% since February 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Midas Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $166.38 million. It primarily explores for gold, antimony, and silver deposits in the Stibnite-Yellow Pine district of central Idaho. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s principal mineral project is the Stibnite gold project, which include Yellow Pine, Hangar Flats, and West End deposits comprising approximately 11,548 hectares of unpatented and patented claims located in Valley County, Idaho.

Midas Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MDRPF)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its down Infinity, from Infinity in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 1 investors sold Nielsen Holdings plc shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 20,920 shares or 256.63% more from 5,866 shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Kentucky Retirement accumulated 0.07% or 20,892 shares. Vantage Inv Limited Liability Corp owns 28 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Since December 3, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $173,982 activity. Charlton Jeffrey had sold 6,337 shares worth $173,982.

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)