Nordea Investment Management Ab Has Cut Stake in American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) by $3.27 Million; Splunk (SPLK) Stock Price Declined While Axel Capital Management Has Cut by $4.20 Million Its Position

Axel Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 36.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axel Capital Management Llc sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.50% with the market. The hedge fund held 60,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.26M, down from 95,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axel Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $134.56. About 941,735 shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 34.57% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE ABOUT $1.645 BLN; 12/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Splunk President and CEO Doug Merritt for the latest on his analytics company’s disruptive story; 05/03/2018 GuidePoint Security Recognized as Recipient of 2018 Splunk Partner+ Awards; 28/03/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $101; 10/04/2018 – Splunk Brings Industrial IoT Data to Life with Splunk Industrial Asset Intelligence; 04/04/2018 – FTC: 20180928: Splunk Inc.; Phantom Cyber Corporation; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 01/05/2018 – Splunk Disrupts IT Infrastructure Monitoring With New Inexpensive Product to Keep Businesses Running; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK SEES 2Q REV. $356M TO $358M, EST. $354.8M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Splunk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPLK)

Nordea Investment Management Ab decreased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) by 46.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab sold 136,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 157,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.90 million, down from 293,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in American Eagle Outfitters for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $19.96. About 2.34 million shares traded. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has risen 16.61% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.61% the S&P500. Some Historical AEO News: 15/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters: Chandrasekaran’s Appointment Returns Board to 7 Members; 31/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Sees 2Q EPS 27c-EPS 29c; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – TOTAL ENDING INVENTORIES AT COST INCREASED 11% TO $404 MLN, AT QTR END; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters tops same-store estimates; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 4Q EPS 52c; 25/04/2018 – Nuctech Participated in the 4th WCO Global AEO (Authorized Economic Operators) Conference; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE 4Q ADJ EPS 44C; 31/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 1Q Net $39.9M; 31/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 1Q Adj EPS 23c; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 10%

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $48.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Neogenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) by 57,906 shares to 322,489 shares, valued at $4.95M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waters (NYSE:WAT) by 150,370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,597 shares, and has risen its stake in Corning (NYSE:GLW).

Analysts await American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) to report earnings on March, 14. They expect $0.42 EPS, down 4.55% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.44 per share. AEO’s profit will be $74.11 million for 11.88 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

Since September 10, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 18 selling transactions for $20.50 million activity. Shares for $530,985 were sold by St. Ledger Susan on Monday, January 7. Carges Mark T sold $261,103 worth of stock or 2,091 shares. 5,398 Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) shares with value of $593,839 were sold by STEIN LEONARD R. Another trade for 8,750 shares valued at $912,100 was made by SULLIVAN GODFREY on Monday, December 10. On Tuesday, September 11 the insider Tully Timothy sold $2.40 million. Morgan Scott sold $372,151 worth of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) on Monday, December 10.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.07, from 1.35 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 32 investors sold SPLK shares while 141 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 125.54 million shares or 0.80% less from 126.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Kansas-based Tortoise Capital Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Hightower Advsrs Ltd Co reported 21,307 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 457,251 shares. Highbridge Management Lc accumulated 58,600 shares. Assetmark holds 626 shares or 0% of its portfolio. British Columbia Investment invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Merian Invsts (Uk) Limited owns 77,620 shares. Lazard Asset Limited Liability accumulated 973,165 shares. Natl Registered Invest Advisor stated it has 7,110 shares. 311,074 were accumulated by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Guild Management holds 0.34% or 2,760 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 69,175 shares. Moors And Cabot reported 17,894 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Shell Asset Company invested in 0.38% or 157,461 shares. Comerica Secs invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Analysts await Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, up 281.82% or $0.31 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. SPLK’s profit will be $29.56 million for 168.20 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Splunk Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -190.91% EPS growth.

