Northern Trust (NTRS) Stock Price Declined While Thompson Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $323,952; Atwood & Palmer Increases Holding in Generac Hldgs (GNRC)

Thompson Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Northern Trust Corp (NTRS) by 4.59% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc sold 3,176 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,977 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.74M, down from 69,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Northern Trust Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $92.64. About 694,834 shares traded. Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) has declined 9.37% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical NTRS News: 18/04/2018 – Growth is looking good now, but it won’t be enough to save the U.S. from its out-of-control budget deficit, warns Carl Tannenbaum, chief economist at Northern Trust; 24/04/2018 – GLOBAL BANKS: UBS SAYS IT IS UNDERWEIGHT ON AUSTRALIAN BANKS; 13/03/2018 – Northern Trust to Provide Investment Management and Advisory Services to The Grand Haven Area Community Foundation; 24/04/2018 – GLOBAL BANKS: UBS SAYS IT IS OVERWEIGHT ON US BANKS; 06/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST CORP NTRS.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $111 FROM $109; 24/04/2018 – GLOBAL BANKS: UBS SAYS IT IS NEUTRAL ON BANKS IN EUROPE, JAPAN AND EMERGING MARKETS; 17/04/2018 – Northern Trust 1Q Rev $1.5B; 08/05/2018 – Morningstar Investment Management LLC Selects Northern Trust for Mutual Fund Services; 12/04/2018 – Northern Trust Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Northern Trust Corporation Buys New 1.2% Position in Aptiv

Atwood & Palmer Inc increased its stake in Generac Hldgs Inc (GNRC) by 3.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atwood & Palmer Inc bought 6,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 200,535 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.31M, up from 193,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc who had been investing in Generac Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $52.94. About 370,547 shares traded. Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has risen 8.26% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GNRC News: 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q Net $33.6M; 14/05/2018 – Edgepoint Adds Middleby, Exits Microsemi, Cuts Generac: 13F; 22/04/2018 – DJ Generac Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNRC); 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q EPS 42c; 02/05/2018 – Generac Raises 2018 Net Sales Outlook to Improve 6%-8% Over the Prior Year; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 21/03/2018 – Generac at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q EBITDA $70.2M; 02/05/2018 – GENERAC SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +6% TO +8%; 04/05/2018 – For Hurricane Preparedness Week, Generac Reminds All to Prepare Early

Since December 13, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $12,253 activity.

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99B and $560.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hanesbrands Inc Com (NYSE:HBI) by 19,400 shares to 134,240 shares, valued at $2.47 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,365 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,707 shares, and has risen its stake in Ebay Inc Com (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.24, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 20 investors sold NTRS shares while 180 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 171.17 million shares or 0.29% more from 170.67 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Front Barnett Assocs Limited Liability holds 3,121 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.91M shares. Murphy Capital Management reported 2,400 shares. Rampart Invest Management Lc reported 11,102 shares. Fairpointe Cap Ltd Liability Corporation owns 994,947 shares. Tributary Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 21,600 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The has 395,787 shares. Td Asset owns 115,791 shares. Moreover, Lateef Inv Lp has 0.05% invested in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) for 3,668 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 467,960 shares. Lpl Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). Salem Invest Counselors Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) for 1,000 shares. Greenleaf Tru accumulated 12,194 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). Panagora Asset accumulated 95,483 shares.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 8 sales for $10.99 million activity. Forsythe Patrick John had sold 45,150 shares worth $2.58M. The insider Ragen York A. sold $1.97M.