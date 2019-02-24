Northrop Grumman (NOC) Shareholder Ashfield Capital Partners Lifted Its Position by $1.06 Million; Muhlenkamp & Co Has Trimmed Biogen Idec Com (BIIB) Stake by $2.40 Million as Shares Declined

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 54.32% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc bought 3,359 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,543 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.03M, up from 6,184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $288.71. About 613,753 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has declined 10.72% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 28/03/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP.: POLAND IN PACT TO BUY NORTHROP; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ROLLING OUT NEW WEAPONS SALES POLICY, AS SOON AS THIS WEEK, AIMED AT ALLOWING MORE ALLIES TO BUY MORE ARMS; 09/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman, not SpaceX, reported to be at fault for loss of top-secret Zuma satellite; 23/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman to Participate in Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Releases First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 05/04/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT HAS APPROVED POSSIBLE $2.5 BLN SALE OF TRITON UNMANNED AIRCRAFT SYSTEMS TO GERMANY -PENTAGON; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Sees FY EPS $15.40-EPS $15.65; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Still Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures About $1B; 15/05/2018 – NORTHROP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.20/SHR FROM $1.10; EST. $1.10; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP – 2018 GUIDANCE DOES NOT REFLECT THE PENDING ORBITAL ATK DEAL

Muhlenkamp & Co Inc decreased its stake in Biogen Idec Inc Com (BIIB) by 27.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muhlenkamp & Co Inc sold 6,803 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,368 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.49 million, down from 25,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co Inc who had been investing in Biogen Idec Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $325.33. About 1.03M shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 0.04% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – WILL HAVE OPTION TO LICENSE THERAPIES ARISING OUT OF COLLABORATION AND WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR THEIR DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION; 25/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC BIIB.O : BAIRD RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 15/05/2018 – Bridgewater Adds Biogen, Exits Costco, Buys More Newfield: 13F; 20/04/2018 – So $BIIB called recent M&A multiples “frothy”… $AVXS $JUNO $KITE; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – PRECISE TERMS OF AGREEMENT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 13/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Weekly Retail Sales Rose 0.5%: Symphony; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN & NEURIMMUNE REPORT OPTION EXERCISE; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Adj EPS $6.05

Muhlenkamp & Co Inc, which manages about $560.67 million and $233.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (NASDAQ:GILD) by 133,201 shares to 135,401 shares, valued at $10.45 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “March 2020 Options Now Available For Biogen (BIIB) – Nasdaq” on January 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Biotech Bio Series #5: Stay Clear Of Biogen – Seeking Alpha” published on January 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Biogen beats Q4 consensus – Seeking Alpha” on January 29, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for January 29, 2019 : PFE, VZ, MMM, LMT, DHR, BIIB, AGN, HCA, GLW, PCAR, ROK, NUE – Nasdaq” published on January 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Biogen down 3% after hours on Mylan patent challenge – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 06, 2019.

Since September 26, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $20.22 million activity. $20.57M worth of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) was bought by DENNER ALEXANDER J.

More notable recent Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For January 31, 2019 – Benzinga” on January 31, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Consolidated Research: 2019 Summary Expectations for Walmart, WR Grace, BioTime, Genesee & Wyoming, Northrop Grumman, and Versum Materials â€” Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications – GlobeNewswire” published on February 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) CEO Kathy Warden Presents at Citi’s 2019 Global Industrials Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” on February 24, 2019. More interesting news about Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “14 Stocks To Watch For January 31, 2019 – Benzinga” published on January 31, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “SAIC taps Engility exec as its new CIO – Washington Business Journal” with publication date: February 06, 2019.

