NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) and Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) Contrasting side by side

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) and Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 15.20M 1.51 4.48M 0.55 2.17 Celyad SA N/A 0.00 N/A -7.01 0.00

Table 1 highlights NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Celyad SA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Celyad SA’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. -29.47% -71.9% -39% Celyad SA 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Celyad SA’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Celyad SA 0 0 1 3.00

Celyad SA on the other hand boasts of a $46 consensus target price and a 119.26% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Celyad SA are owned by institutional investors at 1% and 6.5% respectively. Insiders held 25.78% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, Celyad SA has 0.09% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.81% 8.05% -7.74% -57.16% -67.58% -68.85% Celyad SA -23.03% -23.45% -24.69% -27.96% -49.88% -51.16%

For the past year NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Celyad SA.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Celyad SA beats NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.

Celyad SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on engineered cell therapy treatments. It operates in two segments, Cardiology and Immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate in cardiovascular disease is C-Cure, an autologous cell therapy for the treatment of patients with ischemic heart failure. Its lead product candidate in oncology disease is CAR-T NKR-2, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) for the treatment of cancer. In addition, the companyÂ’s preclinical stage product candidates include NKp30, an activated receptor of NK cells; B7H6 therapies, which kills cancer cells; and CAR T-cell, an allogeneic T-cell platform. Further, it offers C-CATHez, a cell injection catheter; heart access sheaths; mitral valve neo-chordaes; and closure devices. The company was formerly known as Cardio3 BioSciences SA and changed its name to Celyad SA in May 2015. Celyad SA was founded in 2004 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.