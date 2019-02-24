NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)

We will be contrasting the differences between NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 15.20M 1.51 4.48M 0.55 2.17 Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 62.80M 2.57 58.10M -2.81 0.00

In table 1 we can see NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. -29.47% -71.9% -39% Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. -92.52% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.7. The Current Ratio of rival Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. is 3.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.4. Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 1% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 65.2% of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 25.78% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. has 9.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.81% 8.05% -7.74% -57.16% -67.58% -68.85% Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. -3.38% -53.66% -55.54% 0% 0% -48.29%

For the past year NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. beats NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery. Its proprietary product candidates that are in development comprise AQST-203, a buccally, an administered soluble film formulation of diazepam for the treatment of recurrent epileptic seizures; AQST-120, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of seizures associated with a rare, intractable form of epilepsy; and AQST-117, an oral soluble film formulation of riluzole for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company's development products also include AQST-108, a sublingual film formulation of epinephrine for the treatment of anaphylaxis; AQST-305, a buccal film formulation of octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; APL-130277, a sublingual film formulation of apomorphine to treat episodic off-periods in Parkinson's disease; AQST-119, an oral soluble film formulation of tadalafil to treat erectile dysfunction; and AQST-306, a film formulation of edaravone. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.