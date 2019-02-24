Novume Solutions Inc. (NVMM) and Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MMDM) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Novume Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NVMM) and Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MMDM) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novume Solutions Inc. 47.71M 0.30 7.28M -0.50 0.00 Modern Media Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 2.04M 0.06 178.25

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Novume Solutions Inc. and Modern Media Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novume Solutions Inc. -15.26% -275.7% -35.1% Modern Media Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Novume Solutions Inc. and Modern Media Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 2.2% and 67.27%. Insiders owned roughly 1% of Novume Solutions Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 20% of Modern Media Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novume Solutions Inc. -15.38% -25.68% -63.33% -71.93% -84.89% -88.78% Modern Media Acquisition Corp. -0.1% 0.59% 1.4% 2.42% 4.21% 3.67%

For the past year Novume Solutions Inc. has -88.78% weaker performance while Modern Media Acquisition Corp. has 3.67% stronger performance.

Summary

Modern Media Acquisition Corp. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Novume Solutions Inc.

Novume Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides integrated automated traffic safety enforcement solutions in the United States. Its solutions include automated speed, red light, and distracted driving camera systems. The company markets and sells its products to municipalities and other public safety agencies. It also provides consulting services, including proposal development, capture, and market strategy services for government contractors. The company is headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia.