Ntv Asset Management Lifted Its Stake in At&T (T) as Stock Price Declined; Nuveen Asset Management Raised Its Cathay Gen Bancorp (CATY) Position

Nuveen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cathay Gen Bancorp (CATY) by 3.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc bought 47,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.26M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $52.23 million, up from 1.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cathay Gen Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $39.54. About 239,547 shares traded. Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) has declined 15.15% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CATY News: 18/04/2018 – CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $135.3 MLN VS $112.1 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Cathay General Bancorp 1Q Net $63.8M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cathay General Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CATY); 06/03/2018 Cathay General Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – CATHAY GENERAL 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 78C; 19/04/2018 – Cathay General Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Cathay General Bancorp 1Q EPS 78c

Ntv Asset Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 13.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ntv Asset Management Llc bought 16,103 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 139,765 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.69 million, up from 123,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ntv Asset Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $226.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $31.15. About 23.36M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 05/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Launch Of Vrio Corp.’s Initial Public Offering; 24/04/2018 – AT&T Lawyer Grills Star U.S. Witness on Data Tinkering in Study; 19/03/2018 – COMPAL ELECTRONICS 2324.TW SAYS 2017 NET PROFIT AT T$5.75 BLN; 09/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS IT WAS CONTACTED BY THE SPECIAL COUNSEL’S OFFICE IN 2017 ABOUT COHEN PAYMENTS -STATEMENT; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Also Expects to Launch Premium Streaming Experience to Compete With Traditional Linear TV Products for In-Home Use; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Net $4.76B; 19/03/2018 – JUDGE WEIGHING ARGUMENTS FROM DOJ, AT&T ON DAY 1 OF TRIAL; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Sees FY18 Adj EPS Growth in Low Single Digits, Outlines Capital Plans; 29/03/2018 – AT&T INC – CASH OFFERS WILL EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 5, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED OR EARLIER TERMINATED BY AT&T; 22/03/2018 – Punctuality Key to Telecom In-Home Service Satisfaction, but Performance Gaps Persist, J.D. Power Finds

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $18.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baozun Inc by 13,734 shares to 228,033 shares, valued at $11.08M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) by 491,005 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,718 shares, and cut its stake in Axcelis Technologies Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.38, from 1.57 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 22 investors sold CATY shares while 61 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 56.83 million shares or 1.39% more from 56.05 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The New York-based State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY). Dupont Capital Mgmt owns 73,797 shares. Congress Asset Ma has invested 0.07% in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY). State Street Corp has invested 0.01% in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY). National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 124,651 shares. Smithfield holds 100 shares. 133,700 were reported by Swiss Retail Bank. Oregon-based Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY). Citadel Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY). Parametric Associates Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 131,052 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity Research Incorporated invested in 85,931 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Sei Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY). Wedge Capital Mngmt L LP Nc owns 0.15% invested in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) for 389,490 shares. Moreover, Zebra Mgmt Llc has 0.11% invested in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) for 6,054 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp invested in 0.06% or 3.95 million shares.

Since November 27, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 2 insider sales for $1.21 million activity. Another trade for 31,000 shares valued at $1.20M was made by CHENG DUNSON K on Tuesday, November 27. BINGHAM KIM R sold $33,853 worth of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its down 1.31, from 2.31 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 97 investors sold T shares while 673 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 634 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.17% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gfs Advsrs Limited Company owns 256,576 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust reported 1.75% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Dowling And Yahnke Limited Liability stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc holds 143,158 shares. Investors holds 974,033 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Van Strum And Towne invested in 0.25% or 11,314 shares. Richard Bernstein Ltd accumulated 216,718 shares. Orca Ltd Liability Com accumulated 14,105 shares or 0.48% of the stock. 323,376 were reported by Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Company Limited. Comerica National Bank & Trust reported 1.90M shares. Essex Inv Co Ltd Llc stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Colorado-based Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.35% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Hays Advisory Ltd Llc owns 8,462 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Spc Fincl holds 74,027 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Reik & Com Ltd has invested 0.12% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).