Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (JMLP)’s Financial Results Comparing With BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE)

As Asset Management businesses, Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP) and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|2.12M
|13.63
|N/A
|-0.06
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Dividends
On the other side BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share. It’s dividend yield is 4.75%. Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund does not offer a dividend.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 34.99% of Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund shares and 4.55% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.05% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund
|-2.72%
|-15.1%
|-22.48%
|-27.13%
|-24.6%
|-29.09%
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|1.35%
|5.93%
|-3.62%
|-10.74%
|-13.32%
|-14.13%
For the past year BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust has weaker performance than Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund
Summary
BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust beats on 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund.