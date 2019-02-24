Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (JMLP)’s Financial Results Comparing With BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE)

As Asset Management businesses, Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP) and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 2.12M 13.63 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Dividends

On the other side BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share. It’s dividend yield is 4.75%. Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund does not offer a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 34.99% of Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund shares and 4.55% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.05% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund -2.72% -15.1% -22.48% -27.13% -24.6% -29.09% BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 1.35% 5.93% -3.62% -10.74% -13.32% -14.13%

For the past year BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust has weaker performance than Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund

Summary

BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust beats on 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund.