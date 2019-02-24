Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (JHY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Altaba Inc. (NASDAQ:AABA)

As Asset Management businesses, Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY) and Altaba Inc. (NASDAQ:AABA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Altaba Inc. 266.05M 162.44 22.58B 28.21 2.21

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund and Altaba Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund and Altaba Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Altaba Inc. 8,487.13% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 13.86% of Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 75.79% of Altaba Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Altaba Inc. has 10.35% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 0.76% 1.68% 1.45% 1.27% -0.25% 0.66% Altaba Inc. -5.12% -2.15% -2.46% -22.88% -11.38% -10.91%

For the past year Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund had bullish trend while Altaba Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Altaba Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund.

Altaba Inc. operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc. and changed its name to Altaba Inc. in June 2017. Altaba Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.