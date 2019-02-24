Nuveen Minnesota Quality Munici (NMS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ)

As Asset Management companies, Nuveen Minnesota Quality Munici (NYSE:NMS) and Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Minnesota Quality Munici N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 41.91M 13.42 9.18M 0.22 59.27

Demonstrates Nuveen Minnesota Quality Munici and Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Minnesota Quality Munici 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 21.90% 0% 0%

Dividends

On the other side, $0.69 per share with a dividend yield of 5.16% for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund. No dividend is paid out by Nuveen Minnesota Quality Munici

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Munici and Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.97% and 14.37%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Minnesota Quality Munici 0.44% 0.28% -7.54% -10.05% -16.71% -16.83% Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.88% 4.07% -0.23% 0.31% -5.56% -4.63%

For the past year Nuveen Minnesota Quality Munici was more bearish than Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Nuveen Minnesota Quality Munici on 8 of the 8 factors.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) New Jersey Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on June 1, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.