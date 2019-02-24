Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (JMT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)

We are contrasting Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 16.66M 9.51 7.31M 0.14 20.43

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0% Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 43.88% 0% 0%

Dividends

On the other side Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share. It’s dividend yield is 8.67%. Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 does not pay a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 35.83% of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 shares are owned by institutional investors while 28.56% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.07% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 0.28% -0.49% -0.84% 1.16% -0.83% -2.55% Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 0% -7.14% -9.21% -9.49% -12.8% -13.6%

For the past year Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2’s stock price has smaller decline than Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.

Summary

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. beats Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 on 7 of the 8 factors.