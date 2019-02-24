Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal I (NUO) and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) Comparison side by side

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal I (NYSE:NUO) and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal I
|17.65M
|14.87
|N/A
|-0.05
|0.00
|BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal I and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal I
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Dividends
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal I pays out its dividends annually at $0.65 per share and 4.6% dividend yield. BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust does not offer a dividend.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal I and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 18.68% and 16.67%. 0.17% are Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal I’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal I
|0.9%
|1.57%
|-2.2%
|-2.55%
|-9.57%
|-8.15%
|BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
|-0.82%
|-2.97%
|-4.93%
|-6.92%
|-12.86%
|-13.47%
For the past year Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal I’s stock price has smaller decline than BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.
Summary
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal I beats on 4 of the 5 factors BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.