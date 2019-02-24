Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal I (NUO) and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) Comparison side by side

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal I (NYSE:NUO) and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal I 17.65M 14.87 N/A -0.05 0.00 BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal I and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal I 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Dividends

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal I pays out its dividends annually at $0.65 per share and 4.6% dividend yield. BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust does not offer a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal I and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 18.68% and 16.67%. 0.17% are Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal I’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal I 0.9% 1.57% -2.2% -2.55% -9.57% -8.15% BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust -0.82% -2.97% -4.93% -6.92% -12.86% -13.47%

For the past year Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal I’s stock price has smaller decline than BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.

Summary

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal I beats on 4 of the 5 factors BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.