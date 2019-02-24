Nuveen Select Tax Free Incm (NXQ) Holder 1607 Capital Partners Boosted Its Stake by $1.01 Million as Market Value Rose; Healthcare Services Group (HCSG) Valuation Rose While Markel Increased Its Holding

1607 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Nuveen Select Tax Free Incm (NXQ) by 88.17% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc bought 77,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 166,045 shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.22M, up from 88,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Nuveen Select Tax Free Incm for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.44M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.63. About 62,778 shares traded or 97.61% up from the average. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) has declined 4.83% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.83% the S&P500.

Markel Corp increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group (HCSG) by 34.34% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markel Corp bought 34,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.31% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 133,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.40M, up from 99,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markel Corp who had been investing in Healthcare Services Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $40.28. About 565,923 shares traded. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has declined 18.20% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.20% the S&P500. Some Historical HCSG News: 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES 1Q EPS $0.000, EST. 33.000C; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Volume Surges More Than 11 Times Average; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC – COMPANY EXPECTS NO IMPACT ON FUTURE REVENUE, NET INCOME OR EPS; 22/05/2018 – Healthcare Services Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC HCSG.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.00; 10/05/2018 – Healthcare Services Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 04/05/2018 – Massachusetts Financial Services Exits Healthcare Services; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES BOOSTED ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE ALLOWANCE IN 1Q; 17/04/2018 – Healthcare Services 1Q EPS 0c; 18/04/2018 – Healthcare Services at Bank of America Conference May 15

1607 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.83 billion and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aberdeen Global Premier Ppty by 408,211 shares to 1.70 million shares, valued at $10.27 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEF) by 40,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 531,900 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 1.30, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 4 investors sold NXQ shares while 4 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 1.55 million shares or 4.79% less from 1.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Advisors invested 0.01% in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ). Morgan Stanley holds 230,224 shares. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank reported 0% in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ). Moreover, Janney Mgmt Limited Com has 0% invested in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) for 20,695 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James Trust Na has invested 0.01% in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ). Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv invested in 4 shares or 0% of the stock. Patten Grp Incorporated holds 700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Landscape Lc invested in 0.03% or 31,188 shares. The Ohio-based Fifth Third Bankshares has invested 0% in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ). Raymond James Service Advsr has 0% invested in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) for 25,808 shares. Mgmt Pro Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) for 700 shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn has invested 0% in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ). Ameriprise Financial owns 12,309 shares. Envestnet Asset Management, Illinois-based fund reported 84,460 shares. Regions Fincl invested in 5,000 shares or 0% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.36, from 1.64 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 28 investors sold HCSG shares while 72 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 78.50 million shares or 4.24% more from 75.31 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Keybank Association Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 8,615 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Ltd stated it has 182 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Numerixs Investment Techs Incorporated holds 18,700 shares. Avalon Advisors Ltd Co reported 0.11% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Los Angeles Equity Rech reported 0% stake. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 113,370 shares. Granite Inv Partners Ltd has 31,687 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Citadel Advsr Limited Com has 135,573 shares. North Carolina-based Bb&T has invested 0% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management reported 9,035 shares. Moreover, Tdam Usa has 0.03% invested in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) for 13,263 shares. 48,768 were accumulated by Barclays Pcl. 499,512 were accumulated by Elk Creek Llc. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 46,397 shares. Goelzer Invest has 62,986 shares.