Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD) and Eaton Vance Massachusetts Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:MAB) Comparing side by side

As Asset Management businesses, Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) and Eaton Vance Massachusetts Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:MAB), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Eaton Vance Massachusetts Municipal Bond Fund
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.39
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and Eaton Vance Massachusetts Municipal Bond Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eaton Vance Massachusetts Municipal Bond Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and Eaton Vance Massachusetts Municipal Bond Fund are owned by institutional investors at 25.63% and 4.81% respectively. Insiders held 0.05% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|-0.59%
|-4.91%
|-9.95%
|-12.2%
|-10.32%
|-9.08%
|Eaton Vance Massachusetts Municipal Bond Fund
|0.69%
|3.99%
|-2.42%
|-2.58%
|-11.36%
|-6.63%
For the past year Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s stock price has bigger decline than Eaton Vance Massachusetts Municipal Bond Fund.