Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD) and Eaton Vance Massachusetts Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:MAB) Comparing side by side

As Asset Management businesses, Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) and Eaton Vance Massachusetts Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:MAB), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eaton Vance Massachusetts Municipal Bond Fund N/A 0.00 N/A -0.39 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and Eaton Vance Massachusetts Municipal Bond Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Massachusetts Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and Eaton Vance Massachusetts Municipal Bond Fund are owned by institutional investors at 25.63% and 4.81% respectively. Insiders held 0.05% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund -0.59% -4.91% -9.95% -12.2% -10.32% -9.08% Eaton Vance Massachusetts Municipal Bond Fund 0.69% 3.99% -2.42% -2.58% -11.36% -6.63%

For the past year Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s stock price has bigger decline than Eaton Vance Massachusetts Municipal Bond Fund.