Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD)’s Financial Results Comparing With BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM)

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 1.98M 14.41 N/A 0.18 72.55

Table 1 highlights Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Dividends

Meanwhile, BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust’s annual dividend is $0.57 per share and it also boasts of a 4.15% dividend yield. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund does not offer a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 25.63% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund shares and 6.87% of BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust shares. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s share owned by insiders are 0.05%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund -0.59% -4.91% -9.95% -12.2% -10.32% -9.08% BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 0% -1.04% -5.32% 0.38% -3.25% -1.98%

For the past year Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund was more bearish than BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust.

Summary

BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust beats Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund on 6 of the 6 factors.