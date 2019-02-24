Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD)’s Financial Results Comparing With BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM)

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust
|1.98M
|14.41
|N/A
|0.18
|72.55
Table 1 highlights Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Dividends
Meanwhile, BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust’s annual dividend is $0.57 per share and it also boasts of a 4.15% dividend yield. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund does not offer a dividend.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 25.63% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund shares and 6.87% of BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust shares. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s share owned by insiders are 0.05%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|-0.59%
|-4.91%
|-9.95%
|-12.2%
|-10.32%
|-9.08%
|BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust
|0%
|-1.04%
|-5.32%
|0.38%
|-3.25%
|-1.98%
For the past year Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund was more bearish than BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust.
Summary
BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust beats Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund on 6 of the 6 factors.