Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX) and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Comparing side by side

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation N/A 372.38 11.20M -0.19 0.00 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 46.78M -3.98 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -864% -377.2% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -155.6% -85.1%

Risk & Volatility

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation is 0.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1. Competitively, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 1.43 which is 43.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation is 5.6 while its Current Ratio is 5.6. Meanwhile, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 4.6. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 6.8% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation shares and 56.3% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 39.3% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has 7.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation -9.84% -19.51% -37.5% -52.72% -51.61% -50% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 5.75% -5.63% -11.3% -23.67% -11.65% -19.57%

For the past year Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation beats Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.