Oak Ridge Investments Has Cut Lilly Eli & Co Com (LLY) Stake; Plymouth Industrial Reit (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) SI Decreased By 29.91%

Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) had a decrease of 29.91% in short interest. PLYM’s SI was 15,700 shares in February as released by FINRA. Its down 29.91% from 22,400 shares previously. With 33,600 avg volume, 1 days are for Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM)’s short sellers to cover PLYM’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $15.45. About 14,154 shares traded. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) has declined 30.55% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PLYM News: 29/05/2018 – Plymouth Industrial REIT Eliminates Mezzanine Debt with Proceeds from Term Loan; 24/05/2018 Plymouth Industrial REIT Improves Capital Structure and Plans to Eliminate Mezzanine Debt

Oak Ridge Investments Llc decreased Lilly Eli & Co Com (LLY) stake by 4.79% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Oak Ridge Investments Llc sold 6,260 shares as Lilly Eli & Co Com (LLY)’s stock rose 7.21%. The Oak Ridge Investments Llc holds 124,493 shares with $13.36M value, down from 130,753 last quarter. Lilly Eli & Co Com now has $128.39 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $124. About 19.57M shares traded or 192.03% up from the average. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 32.86% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.86% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 27/04/2018 – Lilly to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q Cialis Rev $495.4M; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Research Collaboration with the Keck School of Medicine of USC Combining REOLYSIN® with Keytruda®, Velcade® and Dexamethasone; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type Il Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and Platinum Chemotherapy as First-Line Therapy in Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC, Based on Phase 3…; 15/05/2018 – Eli Lilly’s Cluster-headache Treatment Passes Phase 3 Test — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – CVS to Hire Former Eli Lilly Finance Chief to Run Pharmacy Benefit Business; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BMY’S OPDIVO FOUR-WEEK DOSING FOR ADVANCED MELANOMA; 15/05/2018 – Eli Lilly: Separate Phase 3 Study in Chronic Cluster Headache Didn’t Meet Primary Endpoint; 04/04/2018 – Eli Lilly, Sigilon Therapeutics in Collaboration to Develop Encapsulated Cell Therapies for Treatment of Type 1 Diabetes; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE OF OPDIVO WITH A TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a privately owned investment manager. The company has market cap of $81.01 million. The firm invests in the real estate markets across across the Eastern half of the United States and Texas. It currently has negative earnings. It is focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-and multi-tenant Class B industrial properties, including distribution centers, warehouses and light industrial properties.

Among 7 analysts covering Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Eli Lilly had 9 analyst reports since September 7, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, September 7 by Barclays Capital. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, September 18 report. The stock of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, October 31 by Credit Suisse. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, September 26 report. As per Monday, November 26, the company rating was downgraded by Citigroup. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Wednesday, October 3 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, October 12 with “Overweight”.

Since August 30, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 26 insider sales for $289.87 million activity. Zulueta Alfonso G had sold 6,000 shares worth $637,830. 25,000 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) shares with value of $2.82M were sold by O’Neill Myles. 195,000 shares valued at $22.49 million were sold by LILLY ENDOWMENT INC on Monday, November 19. 600 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) shares with value of $63,342 were sold by Zakrowski Donald A.

