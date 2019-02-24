Oakmont Partners Cut Caterpillar Del (CAT) Stake; Primerica (PRI) Shorts Down By 8.3%

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) stake by 86.4% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 8,459 shares as Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT)’s stock declined 13.14%. The Oakmont Partners Llc holds 1,331 shares with $203,000 value, down from 9,790 last quarter. Caterpillar Inc Del now has $79.82 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $138.68. About 3.49 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 13.65% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.75-$8.75; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell at least 2 percent; 09/04/2018 – Caterpillar Announces Executive Officer Retirement; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar 1Q Net $1.67B; 20/03/2018 – CAT: NOT SEEING PRICING ENVIRONMENT IMPROVING FOR MINING EQUIP; 05/03/2018 – “Seeing Caterpillar and Harley-Davidson trade higher tells me that traders think this will end diplomatically,” says one strategist; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar lifts 2018 outlook on robust global demand; 05/04/2018 – China signals tough trade stance as U.S. officials push negotiations; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS APRIL MACHINE SALES EAME UP 23%; 16/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR CAT.N SAYS FACILITIES RESTRUCTURING TO AFFECT APPROXIMATELY 880 POSITIONS

Primerica Inc (NYSE:PRI) had a decrease of 8.3% in short interest. PRI’s SI was 1.01 million shares in February as released by FINRA. Its down 8.3% from 1.11 million shares previously. With 193,000 avg volume, 5 days are for Primerica Inc (NYSE:PRI)’s short sellers to cover PRI’s short positions. The SI to Primerica Inc’s float is 2.37%. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $122.91. About 170,374 shares traded. Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) has risen 1.19% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PRI News: 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA 1Q REV. $459.9M, EST. $460.0M (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA INC QTRLY SHR $1.46; 22/04/2018 – DJ Primerica Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRI); 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Net $65.7M; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Adj EPS $1.47; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Rev $459.9M; 19/03/2018 Primerica Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Officer/Dir Addison Jr Gifts 407 Of Primerica Inc; 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA 1Q OPER EPS $1.46, EST. $1.49; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q EPS $1.46

Investors sentiment is 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is flat, as 15 investors sold Primerica, Inc. shares while 82 reduced holdings. only 40 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 39.38 million shares or 0.54% more from 39.17 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Company stated it has 0.06% in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). Hightower Limited Liability reported 1,692 shares. Geode Management Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). Prospector Limited Liability accumulated 107,190 shares. 3,956 were accumulated by Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited. New Jersey-based Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.14% in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). Sei Investments holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) for 74,279 shares. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc invested 7.46% in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). State Street invested in 0.01% or 1.54 million shares. Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.03% in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). 7,626 are held by First Republic Investment Mgmt. Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Incorporated has invested 0% in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). Millennium Mgmt Lc has 0.01% invested in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). Brinker holds 0.04% or 9,196 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Management stated it has 146,961 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Since August 28, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $2.48 million activity. Williams Glenn J. sold $348,636 worth of stock. The insider Rand Alison S. sold $226,060. 311 Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) shares with value of $38,362 were sold by BENSON P GEORGE. 1,250 shares valued at $158,478 were sold by Kelly William A. on Monday, September 17. $239,596 worth of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) was sold by Schneider Peter W.. Yastine Barbara A. also sold $229,848 worth of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) on Wednesday, September 12. 2,449 shares valued at $299,465 were sold by Pitts Gregory C. on Wednesday, September 5.

Primerica, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $5.25 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It has a 16.78 P/E ratio. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Among 2 analysts covering Primerica (NYSE:PRI), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Primerica had 2 analyst reports since September 18, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup downgraded it to “Sell” rating and $108 target in Tuesday, September 18 report.

Oakmont Partners Llc increased Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr stake by 42,090 shares to 505,193 valued at $11.71 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) stake by 25,544 shares and now owns 33,335 shares. Ishares Tr (CSJ) was raised too.

Since October 1, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $5.28 million activity. Shares for $124,826 were bought by De Lange Bob. Shares for $5.40 million were sold by Johnson Denise C.