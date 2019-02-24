Oakmont Partners Has Boosted Its Visa (V) Position by $1.09 Million as Shares Declined; Private Management Group Boosted Its Consolidated Comm Hldgs (CNSL) Holding by $537,810

Private Management Group Inc increased its stake in Consolidated Comm Hldgs Inc (CNSL) by 1.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Management Group Inc bought 41,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.67 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $34.88 million, up from 2.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Management Group Inc who had been investing in Consolidated Comm Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $766.66M market cap company. The stock increased 5.08% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $10.76. About 2.42 million shares traded or 196.76% up from the average. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) has declined 5.08% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.08% the S&P500. Some Historical CNSL News: 03/04/2018 – Maglan Capital Delivers Letter to Consolidated Communications Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS INC – AFFIRMED ITS 2018 GUIDANCE; 03/04/2018 – MAGLAN CAPITAL LP – URGE CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, TO AUTHORIZE & COMMENCE PROGRAM TO REPURCHASE CO BONDS ON OPEN MARKET; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q EBITDA $135.1M; 30/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches SD-WAN; 26/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Compass Minerals International, Consolidated Communications; 03/04/2018 – MAGLAN CAPITAL CALLS ON CNSL TO REPURCHASE BONDS TO RETIRE DEBT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated Communications Holding, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNSL); 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Loss/Shr 16c

Oakmont Partners Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 23.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc bought 7,258 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,772 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.67 million, up from 30,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $320.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $145.87. About 9.68 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 23.77% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO DEMAND TOURIST VISA FROM HAITIANS ENTERING COUNTRY; 28/05/2018 – Russian Oligarch, After Visa Troubles in Britain, Surfaces in Israel; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – QTRLY NET OPERATING REVENUES OF $5.1 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 13%; 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F; 09/05/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC – CO, VISA ANNOUNCED AN EXTENSION OF THEIR STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO CANADA; 06/03/2018 – BRIDG APPOINTS ERIK BRUE AS CHIEF DATA OFFICER; 19/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley: Big Money Interests Again Block Reforms for Corrupt EB-5 Visa Program; 25/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 26/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley Examines Lax Oversight of `Visa Mills’ Offering Visas to Foreign Students; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO CREATE VISA FROM STUDENTS FROM TOP UNIVERSITIES

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.60, from 1.79 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 21 investors sold CNSL shares while 38 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 50.11 million shares or 1.10% more from 49.57 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Proshare Ltd owns 10,674 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Grp Incorporated accumulated 7.64M shares or 0% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 5,836 shares. Walleye Trading Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) for 7,100 shares. Comerica National Bank owns 71,113 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada owns 0% invested in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) for 707,360 shares. Parkside Bank & Trust Tru stated it has 75 shares. Martin & Tn holds 157,847 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Com invested in 34,724 shares or 0% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 17,010 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsrs Incorporated, a North Carolina-based fund reported 16,398 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 16,879 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs stated it has 325,794 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md has invested 0% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Guggenheim Cap Lc holds 96,816 shares.

More notable recent Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Consolidated Communications: This Undervalued Stock Pays 13.8%-Yielding, Well-Covered Dividends – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Consolidation Communications Disappointing Performance – What’s Next? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Consolidated Communications Expanding Fiber Network and Increasing Broadband Speeds throughout Northern New England – GlobeNewswire” on February 22, 2018. More interesting news about Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “FairPoint Communications Announces Name Change to â€œConsolidated Communicationsâ€ – GlobeNewswire” published on February 20, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Reports Q4 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 21, 2019.

Private Management Group Inc, which manages about $2.22B and $2.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 2,660 shares to 165,000 shares, valued at $21.40M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Old Natl Bancorp Ind (NASDAQ:ONB) by 156,904 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.02 million shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “How Long Will Visa’s Slump Last? – Seeking Alpha” on February 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on January 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “3 Reasons To Buy Visa Stock Now – Seeking Alpha” on February 13, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa: There’s Lots Of Growth For The Future – Seeking Alpha” published on February 13, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Visa Earnings: V Stock Surges on Q4 EPS Beat – Investorplace.com” with publication date: January 30, 2019.

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41 million and $445.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 2,931 shares to 14,032 shares, valued at $1.98M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 7,678 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 190,113 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWO).

Since November 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $28.04 million activity. On Monday, December 3 HOFFMEISTER JAMES H sold $325,541 worth of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 2,252 shares. $11.34M worth of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) shares were sold by RICHEY ELLEN.