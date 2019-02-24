Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Holder Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Has Boosted Its Stake; Plains All Amer Pipeline LP Partnership Shares (PAA) Shareholder Trust Asset Management Has Boosted Its Stake by $549,825 as Shares Declined

Trust Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Plains All Amer Pipeline Lp Partnership Shares (PAA) by 9.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Asset Management Llc bought 21,993 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 248,964 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.23 million, up from 226,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Plains All Amer Pipeline Lp Partnership Shares for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $23.69. About 2.21 million shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has risen 10.54% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.54% the S&P500.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) by 28.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc bought 34,903 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 158,458 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.02 million, up from 123,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $65.93. About 5.04M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 7.16% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.16% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL BE “OPPORTUNISTIC” IN USES OF EXCESS CASH; 27/03/2018 – Occidental sees Permian shale unit at breakeven by third quarter; 16/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $77; 18/04/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT INTERNATIONAL PRODUCTION OF 289 — 295 MBOED; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CEO DECLINES TO DETAIL VOLUME, TIMING OF BUYBACKS; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL 1Q CORE EPS 92C, EST. 71C; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION 645–665 MBOED; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS PRODUCTION FORECAST ASSUMES $63/BARREL WTI OIL PRICE CLc1 AND $67 BRENT PRICE LCOc1 FOR REST OF YEAR; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS CORP – MOST RECENTLY, STAVROS SERVED AS CFO OF OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $945.37M and $999.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energen Corp (NYSE:EGN) by 112,967 shares to 196,791 shares, valued at $16.96M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 9,173 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 739,869 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of Ny Mellon (NYSE:BK).

Trust Asset Management Llc, which manages about $633.33M and $168.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Buckeye Partners Lp Partnership Shares (NYSE:BPL) by 120,135 shares to 270,287 shares, valued at $9.65 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alerian Mlp Etf (AMLP) by 30,780 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 192,756 shares, and cut its stake in Cl C Common Stock.

