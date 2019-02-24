Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) Analysts See $1.37 EPS; Kentucky Retirement Systems Has Decreased By $25.37 Million Its Mastercard (MA) Stake

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased Mastercard Inc (MA) stake by 78.04% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Kentucky Retirement Systems sold 30,381 shares as Mastercard Inc (MA)’s stock declined 6.43%. The Kentucky Retirement Systems holds 8,547 shares with $7.14 million value, down from 38,928 last quarter. Mastercard Inc now has $229.11B valuation. The stock increased 1.83% or $4.01 during the last trading session, reaching $223.32. About 3.30 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 32.53% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NOMINATES 14 CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 21/05/2018 – APPLE: MASTERCARD CARD HOLDERS MAY NOT BE ABLE TO ADD CARDS; 30/05/2018 – Mastercard, Inc. (MA) Bernstein Strategic Decisions Brokers Conference (Transcript); 03/05/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $215 FROM $196; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: Charges Related to Interchange Rates in Europe; 23/05/2018 – SIMEX (OTC:ARGB) introduces the Prepaid Black MasterCard; 19/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Announces Settlement with Visa & MasterCard Over Excessive Credit & Debit Card Fees – April 19, 2018; 05/03/2018 – Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as 2018 National Public Service Award Recipients; 26/04/2018 – IFC, MA TO EXPAND PACT TO FOCUS ON EMERGING MARKET INCLUSION; 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots

Analysts expect Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) to report $1.37 EPS on February, 25.They anticipate $0.63 EPS change or 31.50% from last quarter’s $2 EPS. OPI’s profit would be $65.87 million giving it 5.65 P/E if the $1.37 EPS is correct. After having $2.12 EPS previously, Office Properties Income Trust’s analysts see -35.38% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $30.95. About 267,144 shares traded. Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) has 0.00% since February 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 27 investors sold MA shares while 531 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 393 raised stakes. 734.72 million shares or 0.86% less from 741.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc holds 0.18% or 7,236 shares in its portfolio. Steinberg Glob Asset reported 16,051 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corp invested 1.1% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 1.34 million were accumulated by Harding Loevner Ltd Partnership. Comerica accumulated 7,372 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Marsico Management Llc stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd Liability Com stated it has 6,482 shares. Highbridge Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 0.26% or 49,696 shares. Chesley Taft & Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1.17% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Voya Mgmt holds 2.07 million shares. Tributary Capital reported 3,700 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Fayez Sarofim And Co owns 23,125 shares. Smith Moore And holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,698 shares. Blair William Il stated it has 1.12M shares. Gluskin Sheff & Associate accumulated 1.48% or 150,674 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Mastercard (NYSE:MA), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Mastercard has $255 highest and $207 lowest target. $236.57’s average target is 5.93% above currents $223.32 stock price. Mastercard had 10 analyst reports since September 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 20. As per Thursday, January 3, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, October 1 report. As per Tuesday, January 8, the company rating was downgraded by Bank of America. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, January 9 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Susquehanna on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, November 1 by BMO Capital Markets.

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased Praxair Inc (NYSE:PX) stake by 12,102 shares to 24,303 valued at $3.16M in 2018Q3. It also upped Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) stake by 29,551 shares and now owns 52,186 shares. Freeport (NYSE:FCX) was raised too.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 selling transactions for $4.52 million activity. $486,015 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K. McLaughlin Edward Grunde also sold $4.04 million worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Tuesday, January 22. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $959,993 was made by Haythornthwaite Richard on Monday, December 17.

