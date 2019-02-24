OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) Reaches $42.79 High on Feb, 24; Shorts at Oxbridge RE Holdings Limited – Ordinary Shares (OXBR) Raised By 41.3%

The stock of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) reached all time high today, Feb, 24 and still has $46.21 target or 8.00% above today’s $42.79 share price. This indicates more upside for the $8.55 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $46.21 PT is reached, the company will be worth $683.76 million more. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $42.79. About 1.61 million shares traded. OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has risen 17.72% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.72% the S&P500. Some Historical OGE News: 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. Backs 2018 EPS $1.90-EPS $2.05; 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY CORP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $492.7 MLN VS $456.0 MLN; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q Net $55M; 12/04/2018 – OGE Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES OGE ENERGY CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rev. OGE Energy And Sub Otlks To Negative; Rtgs Afrmd; 08/03/2018 – New 10-Megawatt SunPower® Solar Plant Generating Power for OG&E; 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY CORP – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE BETWEEN $1.90 TO $2.05 PER AVERAGE DILUTED SHARE; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q Rev $492.7M; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1Q EPS 27c

Oxbridge RE Holdings Limited – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:OXBR) had an increase of 41.3% in short interest. OXBR’s SI was 6,500 shares in February as released by FINRA. Its up 41.3% from 4,600 shares previously. With 114,200 avg volume, 0 days are for Oxbridge RE Holdings Limited – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:OXBR)’s short sellers to cover OXBR’s short positions. The SI to Oxbridge RE Holdings Limited – Ordinary Shares’s float is 0.18%. The stock decreased 3.00% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $0.97. About 706 shares traded. Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) has declined 65.00% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.00% the S&P500.

Since January 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.09 million activity. $2.09M worth of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) was bought by MARTIN ALLAN S. on Friday, January 4.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited operates as a specialty property and casualty reinsurer that provides reinsurance solutions. The company has market cap of $5.56 million. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It has a 8.43 P/E ratio.

Investors sentiment increased to 4 in Q3 2018. Its up 3.75, from 0.25 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 0 investors sold Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited shares while 1 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 544,926 shares or 134.77% more from 232,107 shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 14,176 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Creative Planning has 14,260 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Millennium Limited Liability Corp holds 47,730 shares. Cutler Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 120,000 shares. Vanguard Group invested in 0% or 19,967 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 6,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR). The Florida-based Jaffetilchin Inv Prtn Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR). Susquehanna Grp Llp holds 23,794 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.19, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 22 investors sold OGE Energy Corp. shares while 105 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 120.67 million shares or 0.31% less from 121.04 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Nomura Asset Communications invested in 0.01% or 33,095 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Lc has 44,660 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated reported 720,797 shares. Greenwood Gearhart invested 0.09% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). 396,000 were accumulated by Lord Abbett Ltd Co. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 1,768 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 12,778 shares in its portfolio. Smithfield Trust Comm holds 130 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins Com The invested in 1.27M shares or 0.05% of the stock. Dnb Asset As has invested 0% of its portfolio in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Charter Trust accumulated 13,705 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt owns 49,574 shares. Carroll Assoc reported 0.01% stake. Brinker holds 0.03% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) or 20,389 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can reported 156,027 shares.

Analysts await OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.23 EPS, down 23.33% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.3 per share. OGE’s profit will be $45.94 million for 46.51 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual EPS reported by OGE Energy Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -77.45% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. OGE Energy had 2 analyst reports since November 19, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, November 19 by Barclays Capital. Bank of America downgraded the shares of OGE in report on Tuesday, November 27 to “Neutral” rating.