Okumus Fund Management LTD Trimmed Its Position in Endurance Intl Group Hldgs I (EIGI) as Shares Declined; Whetstone Capital Advisors Lowered Its Dollar Tree (DLTR) Stake as Market Value Declined

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 70.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc sold 80,306 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 33,314 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.72 million, down from 113,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $97.11. About 2.00M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has declined 21.89% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 29/03/2018 – Americold Appoints Jim Snyder Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC SEES LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES IN FY 2018; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN REDUCED EA, WYN, FLT, DLTR, HDS IN 1Q: 13F; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dollar Tree $Benchmark; 2NC1 FRN, 5Y, 7Y, 10Y; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Capital Buys New 2.7% Position in Dollar Tree; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 EPS $5.25-EPS $5.60; 07/03/2018 – Steve Scalise: Money Growing on Trees: Dollar Tree Raises Wages, Increase Hours, Expand Maternity Leave Because of Tax Cuts an; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Total Indebtedness $5.73B as of Feb. 3; Credit Facility Availability $1.25B — Filing; 04/04/2018 – Insur Div (SD): Dollar Tree Walk-in Interviews – 04/11/2018

Okumus Fund Management Ltd decreased its stake in Endurance Intl Group Hldgs I (EIGI) by 11.55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd sold 1.45M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.79% with the market. The hedge fund held 11.07M shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $97.38 million, down from 12.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Endurance Intl Group Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $7.13. About 211,471 shares traded. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) has declined 3.68% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EIGI News: 07/05/2018 – Citi Private Bank Hails Fernando Alonso’s Superb World Endurance Championship Debut Race Win; 18/05/2018 – ENDURANCE INTERNATIONAL GROUP – REACHED AGREEMENTS IN PRINCIPLE TO SETTLE CERTAIN PURPORTED CLASS ACTION SECURITIES LAWSUITS PENDING AGAINST CO; 22/03/2018 – Constant Contact Announces Annual Customer All Star Awards; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Arrow International Inc- ARROW ENDURANCE” Extended Dwell Peripheral Catheter System, Catalog Numbers: EDC-00820 & EDC-0082; 05/04/2018 – GA-ASI Avenger ER Sets New Endurance Record Flying 23.4 Consecutive Hours; 18/05/2018 – ENDURANCE TECHNOLOGIES – ENTITLED TO INCENTIVE OF 2.83 BLN RUPEES ON INVESTMENTS MADE IN FIXED ASSETS FROM 1ST APRIL, 2013 TO 30TH SEPTEMBER, 2017; 19/03/2018 – SONGA OFFSHORE SE SONG.OL – ARBITRATION AWARDS PREVIOUSLY MADE IN SONGA OFFSHORE’S FAVOUR IN RELATION TO DSME’S CLAIMS IN RESPECT OF SONGA EQUINOX AND SONGA ENDURANCE RIGS ARE NOW FINAL; 01/05/2018 – Endurance Intl Group 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 18/05/2018 – ENDURANCE TECHNOLOGIES LTD (CN) ENDU.NS SAYS DIRECTORATE OF INDUSTRIES, MAHARASHTRA GOVT ISSUED AN ELIGIBILITY CERTIFICATE TO CO; 06/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Relationship of Deep Cervical Flexor Muscle Endurance With Neck Position Sense and Body Balance

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on March, 6. They expect $1.92 earnings per share, up 1.59% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.89 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $456.90 million for 12.64 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.71% EPS growth.

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Factors of Influence in 2019, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dollar Tree, Universal Display, Wayfair, Halliburton, Jacobs Engineering Group, and SandRidge Energy â€” New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth – GlobeNewswire” on January 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Agree To Buy Dollar Tree At $65, Earn 4.2% Using Options – Nasdaq” published on February 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Factors Likely to Shape Dollar Tree’s (DLTR) Earnings in Q3 – Nasdaq” on November 23, 2018. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “DLTR vs. ROST: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on February 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dollar Tree (DLTR) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2018.

Since September 27, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,128 activity.

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $149.80 million and $284.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qad Inc (NASDAQ:QADA) by 32,867 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $14.16M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Upland Software Inc by 124,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 267,599 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Since September 17, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $432,656 activity. 321 shares were sold by Orlando John, worth $2,767. Timmins Barry Christine sold $201,784 worth of stock or 22,863 shares.