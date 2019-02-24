Old National Bancorp Cut Position in Netapp (NTAP) by $312,438; Transenterix (TRXC) Shareholder Jasper Ridge Partners LP Raised Position

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Transenterix Inc (TRXC) by 222.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp bought 153,846 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.67% with the market. The hedge fund held 223,076 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.29 million, up from 69,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Transenterix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $702.39M market cap company. The stock increased 3.83% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $3.25. About 3.63 million shares traded or 28.73% up from the average. TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEMKT:TRXC) has risen 36.28% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TRXC News: 21/04/2018 – DJ TransEnterix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRXC); 31/05/2018 – TransEnterix Announces LSU Health Completes Purchase of Senhance Surgical System; 04/04/2018 – TransEnterix to Showcase Senhance Surgical System at Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons 2018 Annual; 29/05/2018 – TransEnterix Announces FDA Clearance for Expanded lndications for Senhance Surgical System; 08/05/2018 – TransEnterix 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 29/05/2018 – TransEnterix Announces FDA Clearance For Expanded Indications For Senhance Surgical System; 29/05/2018 – Rounds Report: TransEnterix Rallied While Cidara Enjoyed Significant Insider Purchases; 23/05/2018 – TRANSENTERIX INC – ENTERED INTO A DEBT FINANCING AGREEMENT FOR UP TO $40.0 MLN IN TERM LOANS; 06/03/2018 TransEnterix 4Q Loss/Shr 40c; 22/05/2018 – TransEnterix: Are There Further Upsides To This Powerful Grower?

Old National Bancorp decreased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 40.51% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp sold 3,633 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,335 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $459,000, down from 8,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $66.02. About 2.76M shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has risen 14.08% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.08% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE: GOOGLE CLOUD & NETAPP COLLABORATE; 29/03/2018 – NetApp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – NetApp Inc expected to post earnings of $1.01 a share – Earnings Preview; 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol; 19/04/2018 – DJ NetApp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NTAP); 08/05/2018 – NetApp Hosts Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results Webcast; 08/05/2018 – NetApp Cloud Volumes for Google Cloud Platform Strengthens Cloud Data Services Portfolio; 27/03/2018 – Arizona Community Physicians Modernizes Infrastructure, Speeds Applications to Improve Patient Care with NetApp; 16/04/2018 – Columbia Seligman Global Tech Adds NetApp, Exits Comcast; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP MAKES COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 selling transactions for $8.04 million activity. Shares for $212,399 were sold by RICHARD HENRI P on Monday, September 17. Another trade for 7,157 shares valued at $621,443 was made by REICH JOEL D on Friday, August 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.07, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold NTAP shares while 193 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 227.19 million shares or 3.60% less from 235.68 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Advisory Ser Net Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Cwm Ltd Llc, a Nebraska-based fund reported 169 shares. 9,157 are held by Axa. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.02% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Sei Invests Commerce reported 0.05% stake. Guardian Ltd Partnership owns 4,600 shares. Moreover, First Interstate Commercial Bank has 0.02% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 983 shares. Carroll Associate, a North Carolina-based fund reported 2,162 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.03% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 35,297 shares. Schwab Charles Mgmt holds 1.16 million shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 15,200 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Fred Alger Management Inc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De holds 0.03% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 2.45 million shares. Dana Inv Advsr Inc reported 0.88% stake. Moreover, Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 4,751 shares.

Old National Bancorp, which manages about $2.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 6,807 shares to 61,983 shares, valued at $2.81M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 9,360 shares in the quarter, for a total of 418,365 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.37 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.22, from 2.15 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 14 investors sold TRXC shares while 21 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 70.16 million shares or 18.15% more from 59.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Raymond James & Assocs stated it has 69,166 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 537,350 were reported by Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc. Silvercrest Asset Ltd has 10,000 shares. Signaturefd Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC). 317,546 are owned by Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd. Cwm Limited Liability Company holds 2,000 shares. Jasper Ridge Ptnrs LP holds 0.07% or 223,076 shares in its portfolio. 12,517 were accumulated by Ameritas Prtnrs Inc. 200 were reported by Tci Wealth. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc stated it has 500 shares. Aisling Cap Lc has invested 2.99% in TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC). Proshare Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC). Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Company reported 62,210 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% in TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC). Hamilton Lane Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 1.22% of its portfolio in TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) for 588,846 shares.

Since September 25, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $23.12 million activity. $34,616 worth of TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) shares were sold by SLATTERY JOSEPH P.