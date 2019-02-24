Oldfield Partners Llp Lifted Its Infosys LTD (INFY) Stake by $23.04 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Cam Group Holding A Has Lifted Its Position in Amazon (AMZN) by $1.75 Million

Cam Group Holding A increased its stake in Amazon Inc (AMZN) by 0.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cam Group Holding A bought 876 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 304,746 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $610.41M, up from 303,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cam Group Holding A who had been investing in Amazon Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $801.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $12.12 during the last trading session, reaching $1631.56. About 3.10 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/04/2018 – Pymnts.com: Spring Speculation Has Sprung: Walmart, Amazon, Trump And Target; 24/04/2018 – Amazon CEO says right for big companies to be scrutinised; 12/03/2018 – POLL: Which will hit $1 trillion first? $AMZN or $AAPL?; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM SAYS ON APRIL 12, ACQUIRED RING FOR CASH CONSIDERATION OF ABOUT $900 MLN, NET OF CASH ACQUIRED – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – Amazon Tweet Storm, Facebook Flap Raise Regulatory Threat to FANGs: Analyst — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – Kroger inks Ocado grocery delivery deal to battle Amazon threat; 16/05/2018 – Amazon’s 10-person board only has three women. That’s on par with the company’s peers; 07/03/2018 – AMAZON STUDIOS SEALS FIRST-LOOK DEAL WITH KENNETH LONERGAN; 26/04/2018 – scott budman: #Breaking: Amazon will raise the price of Prime membership for new members from $99 to $119, starting May 11.$AMZ; 22/05/2018 – The ACLU is asking Amazon to stop marketing a powerful facial recognition tool to police, saying law enforcement agencies could “easily build a system to automate the identification and tracking of anyone

Oldfield Partners Llp increased its stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY) by 73.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oldfield Partners Llp bought 2.30M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.44M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $55.28M, up from 3.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oldfield Partners Llp who had been investing in Infosys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.63. About 4.64M shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 22.14% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 02/05/2018 – Economic Times: Infosys cites data deletion to deny Rajiv Bansal’s payment; 15/03/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Infosys Ltd. – To Consider Financial Statements For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2018 And Dividend; 08/03/2018 – INFOSYS SAYS CBI HAS NOT CONTACTED CO. ON MATTER; 13/04/2018 – Infosys Full-Year Revenue Guidance Matches Estimate: TOPLive; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS TO BUY AWARD-WINNING CREATIVE, CONSUMER INSIGHT AGENCY,; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS NAMES KIRAN MAZUMDAR-SHAW LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 14/03/2018 – Rep. Larson: Larson Welcomes Infosys’ Announcement of Plans to Create a Technology and Innovation Hub in Hartford; 26/04/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Infosys development at airport to have college campus-like feel; 15/05/2018 – Numeric Adds Infosys, Exits Centene, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Infosys Limited: News Clarification

Cam Group Holding A, which manages about $7.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) by 73,899 shares to 407,771 shares, valued at $4.45 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 9,727 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,847 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 14 sales for $70.20 million activity. Another trade for 1,929 shares valued at $3.02M was sold by Zapolsky David. On Thursday, November 15 Olsavsky Brian T sold $3.21 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 2,030 shares. WILKE JEFFREY A sold $3.96M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Wednesday, September 12. On Friday, November 2 the insider STONESIFER PATRICIA Q sold $2.31 million. Another trade for 437 shares valued at $687,447 was sold by Reynolds Shelley. Another trade for 181 shares valued at $285,960 was made by Huttenlocher Daniel P on Thursday, November 15.