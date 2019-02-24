Omnicom Group (OMC) Holding Maintained by Professional Advisory Services Inc; Essex Financial Services Stake In Amgen (AMGN) Was Upped

Professional Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Omnicom Group (OMC) by 6.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Professional Advisory Services Inc bought 13,037 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.95% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 199,526 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.57 million, up from 186,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Omnicom Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $75.63. About 1.61 million shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 3.76% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 09/05/2018 – TBWA\Chiat\Day New York Taps Al Merry for Executive Creative Director Role; 17/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Names BBDO Worldwide as New Creative Agency of Record; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q Income Tax Expense Reduced by $13M; 16/05/2018 – The Integer Group Announces Partnership with Argentina’s AVC Marketing; 22/05/2018 – Omnicom Group Inc. Declares Dividend; 18/04/2018 – FleishmanHillard Expands Southern California Leadership with Isobel Coney; 15/05/2018 – BBDO New York Named Agency Of The Year At Four Major Award Shows; 30/04/2018 – sparks & honey’s Industry Defining Business Practices Featured in Deloitte’s Recent Case Study; 12/03/2018 – Omnicom Wins $741 Million U.S. Air Force Contract; 22/03/2018 – CMO Today: Zuckerberg Responds; Omnicom Launches Its Own Upfront; YouTube Increases Music Video Ad Load

Essex Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 7.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Financial Services Inc bought 3,483 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,998 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.57M, up from 47,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $187.5. About 2.77 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has risen 11.57% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI STUDY OF PRALUENT PRESENTED AT ACC; 29/03/2018 – FDA Granted the Approval of Blincyto to Amgen Inc; 17/05/2018 – AMGEN SEES AIMOVIG BEING AVAILABLE TO PATIENTS WITHIN ONE WEEK; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI’S PRALUENT CUTS HEART RISKS BY 15% IN STUDY; 23/03/2018 – Amgen And Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion For ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin®) For The Treatment Of Three Types Of; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN-ALLERGAN: ABP 980 FOR TREATMENT OF THREE TYPES OF CANCER; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Agreement Provides Praluent at Lower Net Price and Enables Streamlined Patient Access Based on Physician Attestatio; 19/04/2018 – Novartis poaches Bristol-Myers/Amgen vet John Tsai for top drug development post in a $9B organization $NVS $AMGN; 07/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Biotech’s cardio interloper clears a hurdle with sights on Regeneron, Amgen; 17/05/2018 – Mary MacDonald: Breaking: FDA approves new drug for migraines by @Amgen and Novartis

More recent Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Omnicom Group, Venator Materials, Leidos, International Flavors & Fragrances, Odonate Therapeutics, and Aqua America â€” What Drives Growth in Today’s Competitive Landscape – GlobeNewswire” on February 22, 2019. Also Nasdaq.com published the news titled: “Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Lattice Semiconductor, Baker Hughes, a GE company, Steel Dynamics, HollyFrontier, Omnicom Group, and Ultra Clean â€” New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments – Nasdaq” on January 28, 2019. Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “12 Stocks To Watch For February 12, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: February 12, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Professional Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $507.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class C by 692 shares to 16,053 shares, valued at $19.16 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Resmed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 2,876 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,397 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 1 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold OMC shares while 234 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 226.63 million shares or 1.94% less from 231.12 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Hawaiian Bank holds 9,391 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Texas Yale Cap reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). 1.90M are held by Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated. Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 386,136 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 1,247 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 20,030 were reported by Gargoyle Inv Advisor Ltd Liability Com. Next Fin Grp, a Texas-based fund reported 500 shares. M&R Inc has invested 0.01% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Pnc Fincl Service Gru Incorporated reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Price T Rowe Associates Md has 989,096 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0.05% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Co, Colorado-based fund reported 24 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Tru Fund stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). First Merchants holds 0.35% or 31,038 shares in its portfolio. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 4,309 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Since October 18, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $1.10 million activity. $40,657 worth of stock was sold by RICE LINDA JOHNSON on Thursday, October 18. The insider Nelson Jonathan B. sold $1.01M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 49 investors sold AMGN shares while 550 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 393 raised stakes. 470.42 million shares or 2.68% less from 483.36 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 1.80M shares or 0.44% of the stock. Triangle Securities Wealth Mngmt invested in 1.3% or 11,772 shares. Amica Mutual Insur has 21,632 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Prentiss Smith And Incorporated holds 0.02% or 150 shares in its portfolio. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Mgmt Llc holds 4,211 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Villere St Denis J & Com Limited Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 1,100 shares. Cornerstone Inc owns 46,000 shares. Financial Serv holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 791 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited holds 0.28% or 90,904 shares in its portfolio. Edmp has invested 4.8% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Baldwin Brothers Ma stated it has 2.07% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Private Asset Mgmt has invested 0.12% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Ferguson Wellman Mgmt Incorporated reported 206,920 shares or 1.41% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Ny has 125,570 shares. Drexel Morgan And owns 0.48% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 2,660 shares.

Essex Financial Services Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $454.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp by 265 shares to 767 shares, valued at $993,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intlinc (NYSE:PM) by 6,201 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,412 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Since November 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $4.65 million activity. SUGAR RONALD D had sold 2,000 shares worth $380,000 on Thursday, February 7. Jacks Tyler sold $3.91 million worth of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) on Thursday, December 6.

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Health Care Sector Update for 02/01/2019: TTNP, CTIC, OPK, JNJ, PFE, MRK, ABT, AMGN – Nasdaq” on February 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on February 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amgen Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on January 28, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amgen a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock With 3.1% Yield (AMGN) – Nasdaq” published on February 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amgen (AMGN) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, 2019 Guidance Tepid – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 30, 2019.