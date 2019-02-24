OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (OMN) and H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) Contrasting side by side

Both OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) and H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) are each other’s competitor in the Specialty Chemicals industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OMNOVA Solutions Inc. 769.80M 0.49 20.70M -1.90 0.00 H.B. Fuller Company 3.04B 0.85 171.21M 1.66 24.84

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of OMNOVA Solutions Inc. and H.B. Fuller Company.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OMNOVA Solutions Inc. 2.69% -174.7% -13.5% H.B. Fuller Company 5.63% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

OMNOVA Solutions Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 129.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.29 beta. Competitively, H.B. Fuller Company’s 49.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.49 beta.

Liquidity

OMNOVA Solutions Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.1 and 1.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor H.B. Fuller Company are 2.3 and 1.5 respectively. H.B. Fuller Company therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to OMNOVA Solutions Inc.

Dividends

Meanwhile, H.B. Fuller Company’s annual dividend is $0.62 per share and it also boasts of a 1.21% dividend yield. No dividend is paid out for OMNOVA Solutions Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for OMNOVA Solutions Inc. and H.B. Fuller Company can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OMNOVA Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 H.B. Fuller Company 0 2 1 2.33

Meanwhile, H.B. Fuller Company’s consensus target price is $59, while its potential upside is 15.82%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

OMNOVA Solutions Inc. and H.B. Fuller Company has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 99.8% and 0%. OMNOVA Solutions Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.51%. Competitively, 0.4% are H.B. Fuller Company’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OMNOVA Solutions Inc. -7.73% -9.18% -22.87% -27.34% -24.42% -24.8% H.B. Fuller Company -14.32% -14.34% -25.79% -25.34% -23.93% -23.28%

For the past year H.B. Fuller Company has weaker performance than OMNOVA Solutions Inc.

Summary

H.B. Fuller Company beats on 13 of the 13 factors OMNOVA Solutions Inc.

OMNOVA Solutions Inc. provides emulsion polymers, specialty chemicals, and engineered surfaces for various commercial, industrial, and residential end uses in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Performance Chemicals and Engineered Surfaces. The Performance Chemicals segment produces a range of latices, hollow plastic pigments, resins, binders, adhesives, specialty rubbers, antioxidants, and elastomeric modifiers, which are used in oil and gas drilling and production, specialty coatings, paper and packaging, carpet, nonwovens, construction, adhesives, tape, tires, floor care, textiles, graphic arts, polymer stabilization, industrial rubbers and thermoplastics, synthetic gloves, and various other specialty applications. This segment primarily sells its products directly to manufacturers. The Engineered Surfaces segment designs, develops, produces, and markets functional and decorative surfacing products, such as coated fabrics, vinyl, paper and specialty laminates, and industrial films. Its products are used in various applications, such as commercial building refurbishment, remodeling and new construction, kitchen and bath cabinets, manufactured housing, flooring, commercial and residential furniture, retail display fixtures, home furnishings, and commercial appliances; transportation, including automotive, truck, bus and other mass transit, marine and motorcycle, and recreational vehicles; and industrial films for flooring, banners, tents, and ceiling tiles. This segment distributes its products primarily through a direct sales force and agents to manufacturers of retail store fixtures, cabinets, furniture, seating, and health care components, and other products. OMNOVA Solutions Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beachwood, Ohio.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Americas Adhesives; EIMEA (Europe, India, Middle East and Africa); Asia Pacific; Construction Products; Engineering Adhesives; and Royal Adhesives. It offers a range of specialty adhesives, such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, water-based, and solvent-based products, as well as sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and additives for use in a range of commercial, industrial, and institutional applications; and caulks and sealants for the consumer market and professional trade. The company also provides industrial adhesives products for applications in various markets, including assembly, packaging, converting, nonwoven and hygiene, performance wood, flooring, textile, flexible packaging, graphic arts, envelope, transportation, electronics, medical, clean energy, appliance, heavy machinery, audio equipment, automotive, and structural markets. In addition, it offers adhesives, grouts, mortars, sealers, and levelers for tile setting; and duct sealants, weather barriers and fungicidal coatings, and block fillers for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and insulation applications. It serves manufacturers of food and beverages, hygiene products, clothing, appliances, electronics, automobiles, aerospace and defense, solar energy systems, filters, construction materials, wood flooring, furniture, cabinetry, windows, doors, tissue and towel, corrugation, tube winding, packaging, labels, and tapes. The company sells its products through direct sales force, distributors, wholesalers, and retailers. H.B. Fuller Company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota.