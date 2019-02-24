On February 23-24 analysts noticed Xeonbit (XNB) drop by -11.01%

It was bad day for Xeonbit (XNB), as it declined by $-0.0015542886 or -11.01%, touching $0.0125603322. International Crypto Analysts believe that Xeonbit (XNB) is looking for the $0.01381636542 goal. According to 2 analysts could reach $0.0375661965383706. The highest price was $0.0141146208 and lowest of $0.006721248 for February 23-24. The open was $0.0141146208. It last traded at Graviex exchange.

For a month, Xeonbit (XNB) tokens went down -7.71% from $0.01361 for coin. For 100 days XNB is up 0.00% from $0.00 (non existent). It traded at $0.00 (non existent) 200 days ago. It has 18.40M coins in circulation. It was founded on 12/11/2018. The Crypto XNB has PoW proof type and operates under CryptoNight algorithm.

Xeonbit (XNB) is a CryptoNight algorithm-based cryptocurrency, it relies on Ring Signatures in order to provide a certain degree of privacy when making a transaction. Xeonbit is a Proof of Work (PoW) cryptocurrency that can be mined with computational power from a CPU or GPU. There are currently no ASICs for Xeonbit, which means that anyone with a computer can mine it.